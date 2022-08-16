ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosting neuron formation restores memory in mice with Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have discovered that increasing the production of new neurons in mice with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) rescues the animals’ memory defects. The study, to be published August 19 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), shows that new neurons can incorporate into the neural circuits that store memories and restore their normal function, suggesting that boosting neuron production could be a viable strategy to treat AD patients.
CANCER
bioengineer.org

Study of more than 150,000 people identifies genes strongly linked to autism and neurodevelopmental disorders

A new study of genes underlying neurodevelopmental differences has uncovered more than 70 that are very strongly associated with autism and more than 250 with strong links to the condition. The analysis is the largest of its kind to date and includes more than 150,000 participants, 20,000 of whom have been diagnosed with autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bioengineer.org

SUTD researchers leverage novel nanotechnology to control cells over long periods

The careful introduction of cancer-related molecules into cells using precise dosage is required in cancer drug delivery. However, a challenge arises from delivering these molecules in living cells while preserving their function and viability (the number of live cells in a sample). The careful introduction of cancer-related molecules into cells...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and restores muscle weakness

Tokyo, Japan – Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease.
