A)--An Enid man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash that left a Mutual woman hospitalized. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 81 year-old Shirley Bedwell was admitted to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid in stable condition with arm and leg injuries. The accident happened just before 10:45 Thursday morning on State Highway 8 about 4½ miles south and 7 miles west of Ames in Major County. According to the report, Bedwell was driving a 2020 Ford Edge south when she crossed the centerline and hit a 2012 Mack semi driven by 55 year-old James Andrew McElfresh of Enid. McElfresh was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center in Enid, where he was treated and released. According to the report, Bedwell’s condition at the time of the accident was drowsy. Seat belts were in use by both drivers.

ENID, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO