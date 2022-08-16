ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News 08.19.22

A)--An Enid man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash that left a Mutual woman hospitalized. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 81 year-old Shirley Bedwell was admitted to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid in stable condition with arm and leg injuries. The accident happened just before 10:45 Thursday morning on State Highway 8 about 4½ miles south and 7 miles west of Ames in Major County. According to the report, Bedwell was driving a 2020 Ford Edge south when she crossed the centerline and hit a 2012 Mack semi driven by 55 year-old James Andrew McElfresh of Enid. McElfresh was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center in Enid, where he was treated and released. According to the report, Bedwell’s condition at the time of the accident was drowsy. Seat belts were in use by both drivers.
ENID, OK
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Wednesday 08.17.22

HB)—An Enid boy was taken to the hospital this afternoon after the bicycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle at 6th and Randolph. Enid Police officials said just before 1:40 this afternoon a boy younger than 13 years old was riding a bicycle south on 6th Street when he crashed into a the driver's side of a truck going east on Randolph. The driver of the truck stayed on scene, and the boy, who was responsive when first responders arrived, was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be a broken leg.
ENID, OK
Journal Tribune

2022 Kay County Fair: How many rides?

Blackwell is preparing for the 105th annual Kay County Free Fair, set for Sept. 13 through 18. And while Kay County Fair Board members have no doubt that thousands of people will turn out nightly for the festivities, they are a bit more skeptical that people will show up to help.
KAY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire

Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
lpgasmagazine.com

Medford incident complicates Midwest supply

Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, discusses how the recent explosion at the ONEOK Medford, Oklahoma, fractionation plant has impacted Midwest supply. In the Trader’s Corner we wrote on July 18,...
MEDFORD, OK
Ponca City News

13 year-old girl from Ponca City missing

On July 20, 13 year-old Lonnieann (Lonnie) Others ran away from home. Since then, her mother, Ann Lieb, has been searching for her with no results. She has had no contact with any of her family members, but was seen Sat., Aug. 6 at the RecPlex after she was found at her boyfriend’s home the night before. When she was found, the police picked her up and returned her home, but she quickly ran away again.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Firefighters battle house fire in Newkirk

NEWKIRK — Four fire departments, hampered by a water main break, battled a house fire beginning at 4:48 p.m. today in Newkirk. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said Newkirk firefighters responded to the call at 111 1/2 east 4th Street and found heavy smoke coming from the home. “We...
NEWKIRK, OK
1600kush.com

Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Zina Lily Deere aka Zina Lily Beard, 32, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Deere is facing a felony count of child neglect filed on July 19. Ponca City police report that an officer responded to Alliance Health on Jan....
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
PERKINS, OK

