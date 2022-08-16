Read full article on original website
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News 08.19.22
A)--An Enid man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash that left a Mutual woman hospitalized. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 81 year-old Shirley Bedwell was admitted to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid in stable condition with arm and leg injuries. The accident happened just before 10:45 Thursday morning on State Highway 8 about 4½ miles south and 7 miles west of Ames in Major County. According to the report, Bedwell was driving a 2020 Ford Edge south when she crossed the centerline and hit a 2012 Mack semi driven by 55 year-old James Andrew McElfresh of Enid. McElfresh was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center in Enid, where he was treated and released. According to the report, Bedwell’s condition at the time of the accident was drowsy. Seat belts were in use by both drivers.
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Wednesday 08.17.22
HB)—An Enid boy was taken to the hospital this afternoon after the bicycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle at 6th and Randolph. Enid Police officials said just before 1:40 this afternoon a boy younger than 13 years old was riding a bicycle south on 6th Street when he crashed into a the driver's side of a truck going east on Randolph. The driver of the truck stayed on scene, and the boy, who was responsive when first responders arrived, was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be a broken leg.
Journal Tribune
2022 Kay County Fair: How many rides?
Blackwell is preparing for the 105th annual Kay County Free Fair, set for Sept. 13 through 18. And while Kay County Fair Board members have no doubt that thousands of people will turn out nightly for the festivities, they are a bit more skeptical that people will show up to help.
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
60,000 fentanyl pills found during Oklahoma traffic stop
Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.
okcfox.com
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
lpgasmagazine.com
Medford incident complicates Midwest supply
Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, discusses how the recent explosion at the ONEOK Medford, Oklahoma, fractionation plant has impacted Midwest supply. In the Trader’s Corner we wrote on July 18,...
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
Ponca City News
13 year-old girl from Ponca City missing
On July 20, 13 year-old Lonnieann (Lonnie) Others ran away from home. Since then, her mother, Ann Lieb, has been searching for her with no results. She has had no contact with any of her family members, but was seen Sat., Aug. 6 at the RecPlex after she was found at her boyfriend’s home the night before. When she was found, the police picked her up and returned her home, but she quickly ran away again.
kaynewscow.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Newkirk
NEWKIRK — Four fire departments, hampered by a water main break, battled a house fire beginning at 4:48 p.m. today in Newkirk. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said Newkirk firefighters responded to the call at 111 1/2 east 4th Street and found heavy smoke coming from the home. “We...
1600kush.com
Domestic violence charge dropped against Stillwater woman
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge Tuesday against a Stillwater woman, who was accused of cutting her boyfriend on his arm four to five times with a kitchen knife, court records showed today. Angela Ann Strader, 54, who has also been known by the surnames of...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Zina Lily Deere aka Zina Lily Beard, 32, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Deere is facing a felony count of child neglect filed on July 19. Ponca City police report that an officer responded to Alliance Health on Jan....
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
1600kush.com
Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
