GUESS Originals has just revealed its Fall 2022 collection, presenting an array of rich, earth-toned garments for the chilly season. Grounded in a rich color palette of deep greens, blues and rich browns, the latest line features medium washed KIT Carpenter jeans accented with havana brown stitching. Arriving in an assortment of elevated comfort stretch denim with light to dark stonewash treatments and over-dyed twill. Crafted from premium stretch denim, the jeans expertly blend a classic utilitarian style with an everyday silhouette. Elsewhere, a black faux-leather pair of pants steal the show and are sure to be an absolute staple during the colder months. The brand revisits its archive, incorporating its vintage wash technique into the crewnecks and reworked corduroy jackets.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO