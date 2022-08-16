Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Hypebae
PUMA and Baby Phat Launch Debut Collection
Your Y2K dreams have come true as PUMA and iconic brand Baby Phat have teamed up for a debut collaborative collection. Grounded in Baby Phat’s signature color, pink, along with gold accents, the collection reimagines the PUMA Mayze sneaker and marries the two brand’s aesthetics in the form of bralettes, cropped jackets and fitted T-shirts.
Hypebae
Reebok Drops Second Beatnik Moc
Reebok has your fall footwear covered as the brand has just launched its second Beatnik Moc in three new colors for the season. The sleek and simple slip-on bootie arrives in an earthy “Quartz Sand,” a rich “Earth Brown” and an utterly eye-catching “Ultra Marine.”
Hypebae
Here's a Closer Look at JJJJound's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14
Teased earlier this month, the forthcoming JJJJound x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 silhouette is one of the most highly anticipated collaborations of the summer and we finally get a closer look at the minimal sneaker. Complete with subtle JJJJound branding, the shoe boasts its signature logo in a retro font on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Sean Wotherspoon Partners With Hot Wheels for Footwear and Unisex Apparel
Through the creation of vintage and upcycled brand The Car Company and a recent collaboration with Porshe, Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon has managed to connect the dots between fashion, sports, nostalgia and car culture. For his latest venture, Wotherspoon brings the unique cross section to a footwear and apparel collaboration with Hot Wheels.
Hypebae
Telfar's Latest Drop Is a Unisex Performance Wear Collection
Following releases of its signature Shopping Bag and collaboration with Eastpak, Telfar has now dropped a collection of Performance Wear designed for all. The activewear range comes after the New York label launched genderless apparel for Team Liberia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Comprised of 14 pieces, the collection features body-hugging unisex silhouettes in the form of compression tops, leggings, bandeaus, tank-tops, biker shorts, bodysuits, hijabs and more. Dressed in black, each garment is contrasted with white detailing, including Telfar’s circle logo.
Hypebae
YEEZY Fan Launches Customization Website
YEEZY fan Hunter Martin has taken his love for the brand to the next level, releasing yzy.vercel.app, a customization page that allows others to fully individualize the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner, SLIDE, and 500. While the brand may be known for a curated color palette that is usually centered around...
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Unveils Fall 2022 Collection
GUESS Originals has just revealed its Fall 2022 collection, presenting an array of rich, earth-toned garments for the chilly season. Grounded in a rich color palette of deep greens, blues and rich browns, the latest line features medium washed KIT Carpenter jeans accented with havana brown stitching. Arriving in an assortment of elevated comfort stretch denim with light to dark stonewash treatments and over-dyed twill. Crafted from premium stretch denim, the jeans expertly blend a classic utilitarian style with an everyday silhouette. Elsewhere, a black faux-leather pair of pants steal the show and are sure to be an absolute staple during the colder months. The brand revisits its archive, incorporating its vintage wash technique into the crewnecks and reworked corduroy jackets.
