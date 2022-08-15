ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Judson, IN

wkvi.com

Joshua M. Noble

Joshua M. Noble, age 26 of Valparaiso, formally of North Judson, Indiana, passed away August 9, 2022. Joshua was born on September 29, 1995 in Valparaiso, IN to Ronald and Margaret (Brandy) Noble who survive him in North Judson. Joshua is also survived by his brothers, Ronnie and Ryan Noble;...
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

James E. Prater

Funeral services for James E. Prater, 82, of Culver, will be Saturday, August 20 at 1 p.m. CT at the Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox, with visitation there from 11 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

BraunAbility Invites Community to Golden Anniversary Bash

BraunAbility is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the community is invited!. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at the Winamac facility. BraunAbility employees and immediate family members will attend from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with RSVPs required. The party will open to community members from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET with no RSVP required.
WINAMAC, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Community School Board Approves Purchase of New Cafeteria Tables

The Culver Elementary School will be getting new cafeteria tables. Superintendent Karen Shuman explained the need for new tables to the Culver Community School Board Monday night. “Some of the tables are a safety concern with the custodians being able to move them or with students being able to sit...
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

School Board Candidate Filing Deadline August 26

The Starke County Election Board members were updated this week on candidate filings for open school board seats. In Starke County, as of Thursday, August 18, four candidates have filed for three open seats on the Knox Community School Board, including Mary Lynn Ritchie and Jason Downs for the California Township seat, Mike Yankauskas for the Washington Township seat, and Gary Dulin for the Center Township seat.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Culver School Board Discusses Athletic Trainer Contract

The Culver Community School Board discussed the athletic trainer contract in depth during their meeting Monday Night. The proposed contract with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center to provide an athletic trainer for all events increased $19,000 this year which precipitated the conversation. Superintendent Karen Shuman said the idea of hiring...
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Town Council Updated on Proposed Housing Project

The North Judson Town Council viewed a presentation and heard from property owner Kirt Verhagen Monday night about the proposed apartments on State Street and George Street. Verhagen mentioned the survey showed the roadway actually extends into the vacant lot on State Street 16 feet. He added there is no road there and that it extends into the area he would be building on.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Utility Rate Study Reviewed by North Judson Town Council

The North Judson Town Council discussed the Utility Rate Study Monday night that was conducted by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors. David Dominguez from Baker Tilly was present to explain the suggested three-phase rate increase to the town’s water and sewer rates. He said phase one rates are proposed to...
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Candidates Set for Second Congressional District Caucuses

Twelve Republican candidates have filed to fill the unexpired term of Jackie Walorski who was the Second District Congressional representative and be the candidate for the position on the General Election Ballot. Walorski passed away in a car accident in Elkhart County Wednesday, August 3. The candidates are Dallas Barkman,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Commissioners Discuss Trail Head Project at Bass Lake

The Starke County Commissioners discussed the Stellar Communities ongoing project at the trail head at Bass Lake. The $333,000 grant was awarded to the Stellar Communities but no updates have been given to the commissioners. Starke County Auditor Rachel Oesterreich told WKVI News that in February or March a rebid...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Community School Board Approves Budget Advertisement

Culver Community School Treasurer/Business Manager Casey Howard presented a budget schedule to the school board Monday night for advertising purposes in order to get the proposed 2023 budget online for public review and a public hearing scheduled. The 2023 Capital Projects Plan, Bus Replacement Plan, and the budget will be...
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson-San Pierre School Board Amends Non-Certified Handbook and Pay Schedule

The North Judson-San Pierre School Board approved an amendment to the 2022-2023 Non-Certified Handbook and Pay Schedule during their meeting Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin said classroom instructors without a DOE license or bachelor’s degree would be acknowledged under a new category called Non-Licensed Classroom Instructors. Dr. Zupin...
SAN PIERRE, IN
wkvi.com

La Porte Police Investigating Shooting

The La Porte Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that resulted in the death of a woman. Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Ridge Street and upon arrival officers found a single female victim suffered a gunshot wound, according to the report. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
LA PORTE, IN
wkvi.com

Pulaski County Emergency Management Agency Schedules Disaster Exercise

The Pulaski County Commissioners heard from Pulaski County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Sheri Gaillard about an upcoming disaster exercise. Gaillard said on Saturday, September 17 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET, a full-scale disaster exercise is scheduled. The exercise will occur at U.S. 35 and 225 South and will be on the south side of River Bridge.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN

