Android 13 came with a decent number of changes. Welcome to the 446th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Streaming services achieved a milestone this week. Streaming services are now the most watched form of television, dethroning cable TV for the first time. That’s a pretty big deal as cable TV has been the paragon of television watching for decades. Some big streaming properties, like Stranger Things, helped swing things pretty heavily, showing that online-only shows can perform in a big way. Hit the link to learn more.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 HOURS AGO