Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Motorola quietly confirms which phones will get Android 13
Looks like 10 of Motorola's phones are expected to get the update. Android 13 launched earlier this week. It will eventually be coming to Android devices — other than Pixel and Oppo devices — soon. Motorola has confirmed which of its phones will be getting the Android 13...
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Android Authority
Motorola Edge announced: Will a nice screen and better camera be enough?
The latest Edge brings HDR10+ and a 50MP camera. Motorola has announced a new addition to its Edge line of phones. The device will have an OLED display with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Edge will feature a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie camera.
Android Authority
How accurate is ultra-wideband (UWB) technology?
UWB technology helps keep lost items on a short leash. Ultra-wideband, or UWB, is a short-range wireless communication technology that has become popular for its ability to keep track of objects. The Apple AirTag is perhaps the most well-known application of this technology. Instead of using GPS or cellular data, AirTags use a combination of Bluetooth and UWB to accurately communicate their location to nearby iOS devices. But how well does this technology work in the real world?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Moto's cutting Edge midranger
The new and improved Motorola Edge, space solar, Janet Jackson's hard-drive-breaking vibes, and more tech news today. 🐕 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday my dog pulled a muscle while we were out on a walk, which I didn’t even know was a thing. Apparently we’re both getting old…
Android Authority
Oppo launches Color OS 13, hitting Oppo Find X5 series today
Oppo's latest Android skin shares plenty in common with OnePlus's Oxygen OS 13. Oppo has launched the Color OS 13 update. The Find X5 and X5 Pro are getting the update today. Oppo previously confirmed last week that Color OS 13 was on the way, and the company has now fully revealed the Android 13-based update. And if it all seems a little familiar, it’s because the recently revealed Oxygen OS 13 shares plenty in common with Oppo’s new Android skin.
Android Authority
The OnePlus 10T fares little better than OnePlus 10 Pro in bend test
The OnePlus 10T managed to bend and snap without much effort. The OnePlus 10T has been subjected to a durability test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. It turns out that the phone easily bent in the YouTuber’s bend test. However, it looks like the OnePlus 10T fared a little better than...
Android Authority
Google may make pairing Wear OS watches with new phones less of a headache
Pairing your smartwatch to new devices could become way easier. An APK teardown of Google Play Services revealed new details related to Wear OS smartwatches. The lines of code suggest Google may allow users to backup smartwatch data when switching to a new phone. Since users currently have to factory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 protoypes get surprisingly extensive hands-on video
These are prototypes, but they are likely pretty close to the retail versions. Unbox Therapy has posted a Google Pixel 7 hands-on video. The video shows prototypes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These will differ slightly from the retail models, but they still are worth a look.
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch could be Google Fi's first supported smartwatch
An app teardown suggests that Google Fi will gain its first supported watch soon. An app teardown has revealed that the Pixel Watch could be supported on Google Fi. This would make it the first smartwatch to be supported by the carrier. Google announced the Pixel Watch earlier this year,...
Android Authority
Wireless charging has stopped for some Pixel owners after Android 13 update
Beware if you have a Pixel and plan on updating to Android 13. After updating to Android 13, some Pixel owners are unable to wirelessly charge. The issue seems to be affecting a variety of Pixel models, including the 6 series. Rapid charging may have also been affected by the...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Android 13 came with a decent number of changes. Welcome to the 446th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Streaming services achieved a milestone this week. Streaming services are now the most watched form of television, dethroning cable TV for the first time. That’s a pretty big deal as cable TV has been the paragon of television watching for decades. Some big streaming properties, like Stranger Things, helped swing things pretty heavily, showing that online-only shows can perform in a big way. Hit the link to learn more.
Android Authority
How to recover your iPhone's data with or without a backup
You should always have a recovery option for the data on your iPhone — you never know if or when something bad is going to happen to it. Here’s how to recover iPhone data using iCloud or, in some cases, third-party alternatives. QUICK ANSWER. As a rule, the...
Android Authority
Don't fret foldable fragility, everything will be fine... probably
Early foldables had a dubious reputation but modern handsets are much more robust. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the horror stories from early foldable smartphones — the dirt-magnet hinges, easily damageable screens, and Samsung’s essential yet temptingly peelable screen protector. It seems like a lot can go wrong with a foldable, more so than a regular smartphone. After all, there are a lot more moving parts, and I’m sure it’s been enough to put some potential customers off a purchase. I’ve certainly been in that camp.
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Android Authority
How to extract images from a PDF
A PDF (portable document format) file provides a quick and convenient way to share and print documents and files. You can edit and create PDF files if you have the right apps, but these are primarily read-only files that you can open on any device. Because of how PDF files work, extracting text and images from them is challenging without the correct tools. Here’s how to extract images from a PDF.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You keep at least some of your tech product boxes
It turns out that very polled readers actually threw all their boxes away. One issue tech enthusiasts might have is what to do with all the product boxes accrued over the years. Fellow writer C Scott Brown decided that it was time to dump all of these boxes when he recently made a cross-country move.
Android Authority
Move over cable: Streaming takes cable's throne for the first time in US
Streaming accomplished something it's never done before in the US. Streaming has surpassed cable as the most watched platform. This is the first time ever that streaming has been ranked at the top of the TV landscape platform leaderboard in the US. Some of the biggest streaming services shows are...
Comments / 0