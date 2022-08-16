Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
B.o.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Flow During Studio Session
André 3000’s flow keeps even Eminem on his toes. In a recent interview with B High TV, B.o.B recalled Slim Shady’s reaction when he played him his “Play the Guitar” collaboration with the Outkast legend during a studio session. The song features a show-stealing guest...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge
Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
HipHopDX.com
2Pac 'Loved & Respected' MC Hammer, Says 'Too Tight' Collaborator Nanci Fletcher
2Pac was never one to hold his tongue, and in a recently resurfaced clip the late legend can be seen taking aim at Oakland rapper MC Hammer. The footage, taken from Kron TV’s 1991 Hip Hop special, sees host Dominique DiPrima asking the audience what their favorite rap record is. When the question makes its way to ‘Pac, he sarcastically names Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” which leaves the audience in hysterics.
HipHopDX.com
Royce Da 5’9" Teases Joint Project With Black Thought
Royce Da 5’9″ has revealed that he and Black Thought were working on a joint album at one point, and there’s still a possibility it might get released. Visiting Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio, the Detroit MC stopped by to talk about The Heaven Experience Vol. 1, his new greatest hits project that arrived last Friday (August 12).
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
The Alchemist Sold DJ Premier Weed Before He Was Famous: 'It Was A Bad Reputation'
The Alchemist has revealed one of his earliest interactions with DJ Premier was when he sold the legendary producer weed in New York. During a conversation with Closed Sessions, the Alfredo producer recalled a surreal moment he had when he smoked a blunt with Premier, adding that when Tony Touch reconnected the two producers a few years later, Premier remembered exactly who Alchemist was partially because of the strength of his kush.
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
HipHopDX.com
Tevin Campbell Publicly Confirms He Identifies As A Gay Man
Tevin Campbell has said he’s finally comfortable in coming out publicly as a gay man. Fans have long speculated about the “Can We Talk” singer’s sexuality, but ever since his inception as an artist in the late ’80s he’s kept his private life out of the public eye.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
DJ Clue Blasts Today's 'Awful' Rap Music: 'Some Of These Songs Be A,B,C'
DJ Clue has criticized the quality of some of today’s Hip Hop music, saying he thinks rap would be better if artists actually put pen to paper during the creative process. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (August 17), ClueManatti revealed he’s not a fan of some of the music being produced today, and he offered some advice to those making music in the modern era.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Gifts Jamie Foxx A Death Row Chain
Snoop Dogg has gifted his fellow Day Shift co-star Jaime Fox a Death Row chain. The two co-stars appeared together on the red carpet premiere of their new Netflix action film, and Snoop took a moment to honor Jaime with a meaningful new piece of hardware. “Yeah I got something...
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Acapella
Nicki Minaj admitted she hasn’t listened to the newly released A capella version of her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” and if she had her way, it wouldn’t have seen the light of day. The leader of the Barbz hopped on Twitter Thursday (August 19) with...
HipHopDX.com
Mike Tyson Clarifies Clip Of Him 'Manhandling' Juelz Santana
Mike Tyson has cleared up confusion surrounding a 2003 incident in which he appeared to grip up Juelz Santana backstage at the Source Awards. Santana stopped by the boxer’s Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast and halfway through their friendly conversation decided it was time to get some clarity on what exactly went down all those years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Reveals He & Jeezy Were Planning Joint Mixtape
Juelz Santana has revealed he and Jeezy were recording a collaborative mixtape during the 2000s before running into some complications. Appearing on the latest episode of the Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast, the Dipset rapper explained how Jeezy’s busy schedule got in the way of them completing their joint project, which went as far as having a title and multiple songs recorded.
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Seemingly Responds To Lil Uzi Vert Roasting His Outfit
Roddy Ricch looks as if he might be taking shots at Lil Uzi Vert in response to the Generation Now rapper dissing some of his footwear. Roddy took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 18) to subliminally reply to Uzi while making the situation messier by appearing to drag Uzi’s girlfriend JT of City Girls into the mix.
HipHopDX.com
Hitmaka Goes At Diddy For ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments, Tells Him To ‘Stop Trolling’
Hitmaka has blasted Diddy for saying that R&B is dead, and said the Bad Boy Records founder has “lost his whole damn mind.”. The Grammy-nominated producer’s comments come after Diddy tweeted “Who killed R&B?” which later sparked a heated debate between the Bad Boy mogul and Timbaland about the state of R&B.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Explains Exactly What 50 Cent Contributed To 'How We Do'
The Game introduced himself to rap’s mainstream with his seminal album The Documentary. Prior to their falling out, Game linked up with 50 Cent and Dr. Dre behind the boards for the pr0ject’s second single “How We Do” in late 2004. Game recently sat down with...
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Issues $10M Offer To Label Executives Who Counted Him Out: 'This Is Not A Joke'
Meek Mill is looking to prove his doubters in the music industry wrong — to the tune of $10 million. The Dream Chasers rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 17) to address all the label owners and executives who’ve counted him out over the years, saying he’s willing to wager eight figures on his future success.
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream
New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gives Lil Baby's New Single His Stamp Of Approval
Lil Baby has chosen the potential first single from his new album — and it boasts Drake’s stamp of approval. While jet-setting across the country on Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta rapper previewed an unreleased song on Instagram and hinted at it being the lead single from his upcoming project.
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Steve Lacy Has Been In The Studio With Kanye West, Speaks On Matching Tattoos
Steve Lacy has revealed he’s been in the studio with Kanye West, though fans wanting a Ye and Lacy project are gonna have to wait a while. TMZ spoke with the “Bad Habits” singer at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (August 16), and when asked if he’d been in the studio with Ye he replied: “Always, he never stops.”
Comments / 0