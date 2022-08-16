Genshin Impact Update 3.0 Banners

Update 3.0 for Genshin Impact will finally take you to Sumeru, the land of wisdom and the Dendro element. In the dense jungles and vast deserts of this region, you’ll find all sorts of new characters whose abilities will enrich your journey. Especially important are the characters with a Dendro Vision to fill this gap in your lineup. Here’s an overview of exactly which characters will be available during version 3.0 and when.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

In the first phase of version 3.0, which starts on Aug. 24, 2022 and will probably last until Sept. 10, 2022, there will be two different banners to choose from, as usual:

Banner #1: Tighnari (5-star, Bow, Dendro), Collei (4-star, Bow, Dendro) and two more 4-star characters.

(5-star, Bow, Dendro), (4-star, Bow, Dendro) and two more 4-star characters. Banner #2: Zhongli (5-star, Polearm, Geo), Collei (4-star, Bow, Dendro) and two more 4-star characters.

Tighnari and Collei are two brand new faces and the very first playable characters with Dendro powers. However, there are a few aspects worth mentioning with them: Collei will be given to you for free during an event in update 3.0, so no one will have to go forward without a Dendro figure. Then there is Tighnari, who joins the permanently available standard banner with update 3.1, so he’s not a time-limited character. If you’re patient and can wait for Tighnari for potentially a long time, you may want to take the chance to grab Geo-Archon Zhongli during his rerun in the second banner instead.

In the second half, which runs from the end of the first phase until Sept. 27, 2022, there will also be two character banners for the first time, providing you with figures for your lineup:

Banner #3: Ganyu (5-star, Bow, Cryo), Dori (4-star, Claymore, Electro) and two other 4-star characters.

(5-star, Bow, Cryo), (4-star, Claymore, Electro) and two other 4-star characters. Banner #4: Sangonomiya Kokomi (5-star, Catalyst, Hydro), Dori (4-star, Claymore, Electro), and two other 4-star characters.

With Ganyu and Kokomi, there are two prominent reruns in the second half. The two also have a brand new character in tow from Sumeru, Dori, but she doesn’t make use of the new Dendro element, sticking with something familiar in Electro instead.

As you’ve probably already noticed, the duration of version 3.0 differs from previous updates, confirming previous leaks: You only have five weeks instead of six to secure the characters you want this time. This also applies to the rest of the game’s releases in 2022, so grab any Primo Gems you can get – luckily, exploring Sumeru should yield a good haul of them.

