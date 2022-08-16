ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact Update 3.0 Banners

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9UZG_0hJJCAH200

Update 3.0 for Genshin Impact will finally take you to Sumeru, the land of wisdom and the Dendro element. In the dense jungles and vast deserts of this region, you’ll find all sorts of new characters whose abilities will enrich your journey. Especially important are the characters with a Dendro Vision to fill this gap in your lineup. Here’s an overview of exactly which characters will be available during version 3.0 and when.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

In the first phase of version 3.0, which starts on Aug. 24, 2022 and will probably last until Sept. 10, 2022, there will be two different banners to choose from, as usual:

  • Banner #1: Tighnari (5-star, Bow, Dendro), Collei (4-star, Bow, Dendro) and two more 4-star characters.
  • Banner #2: Zhongli (5-star, Polearm, Geo), Collei (4-star, Bow, Dendro) and two more 4-star characters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28L1fc_0hJJCAH200

Tighnari and Collei are two brand new faces and the very first playable characters with Dendro powers. However, there are a few aspects worth mentioning with them: Collei will be given to you for free during an event in update 3.0, so no one will have to go forward without a Dendro figure. Then there is Tighnari, who joins the permanently available standard banner with update 3.1, so he’s not a time-limited character. If you’re patient and can wait for Tighnari for potentially a long time, you may want to take the chance to grab Geo-Archon Zhongli during his rerun in the second banner instead.

In the second half, which runs from the end of the first phase until Sept. 27, 2022, there will also be two character banners for the first time, providing you with figures for your lineup:

  • Banner #3: Ganyu (5-star, Bow, Cryo), Dori (4-star, Claymore, Electro) and two other 4-star characters.
  • Banner #4: Sangonomiya Kokomi (5-star, Catalyst, Hydro), Dori (4-star, Claymore, Electro), and two other 4-star characters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLdcv_0hJJCAH200

With Ganyu and Kokomi, there are two prominent reruns in the second half. The two also have a brand new character in tow from Sumeru, Dori, but she doesn’t make use of the new Dendro element, sticking with something familiar in Electro instead.

As you’ve probably already noticed, the duration of version 3.0 differs from previous updates, confirming previous leaks: You only have five weeks instead of six to secure the characters you want this time. This also applies to the rest of the game’s releases in 2022, so grab any Primo Gems you can get – luckily, exploring Sumeru should yield a good haul of them.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Dendro Vision#Seco
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy