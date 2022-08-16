On Monday, Aug. 8 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies from the Kern Valley response area were dispatched to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella for a welfare check. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined the caller, Russell Forrest, a 73-year-old male from Lake Isabella, had shot a firearm at another person over a dispute. The victim was not injured. Forrest was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony illegal discharge of a firearm and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.

LAKE ISABELLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO