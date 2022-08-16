ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

KGET

Human remains found in Eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Council to talk softball fences, EV charging ordinance

The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting today will be voting on a project agreement with Kern County to fund a project fencing the lower two softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex using Community Development Block Grant Funds. The city's allocation of CDBG funds is $107,111 for fiscal year 2021-2022.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Historical B-29 'Doc' to return to Inyokern Airport

The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour will resume this year when the World War II era Boeing Superfortress returns to the Inyokern Airport for a third time on Friday, Sept. 30. While at the Inyokern Airport, visitors can take flight deck tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The static display event and flight deck tours cost $10 per person.
INYOKERN, CA
KGET

Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
KTVU FOX 2

Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi

Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

State Route 190 Reopening Delayed

INYO COUNTY – Caltrans has delayed the reopening of State Route 190 through Death Valley National Park after determining the road would not be ready for its planned August 17 opening. The road is currently closed from the junction of Trona Wildrose Road near Panamint Springs to Death Valley Junction. Maintenance crews have been clearing the highway since it closed on August 5 following a series of flash floods that led to massive debris flows.
INYO COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

City 'Lets Talk' event Thursday . . . with ice cream

Citizens frustrated by seemingly restrictive rules of interaction during the regular Ridgecrest City Council meetings are encourage to attend the city's latest "Let's Talk" event scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Freedom Park Splash Pad. The "Let's Talk" series is intended to give the public a chance...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

CDC does away with quarantine

RIDGECREST REGIONAL HOSPITAL — The Centers for Disease Control announced that, beginning Aug. 11, those exposed to someone infected with coronavirus no longer need to quarantine. Dr. Greta Masetti, a CDC epidemiologist and co-author of updated guidance, said that with the development of vaccines, boosters and new treatments, the...
RIDGECREST, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

On Monday, Aug. 8 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies from the Kern Valley response area were dispatched to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella for a welfare check. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined the caller, Russell Forrest, a 73-year-old male from Lake Isabella, had shot a firearm at another person over a dispute. The victim was not injured. Forrest was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony illegal discharge of a firearm and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

City candidates set

The slate of candidates for city offices is set for the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Eric A. Bruen will face off against Thomas Wiknich for mayor. The Ridgecrest mayor has a two-year term. Meanwhile Christopher Ellis, John P. "Skip" Gorman, incumbent Scott Hayman, and Scott K. Miller are vying for...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Seven running for SSUSD Board

Eight candidates are vying for three seats on the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education. Robert Campbell, Mary Campbell, Nicole Harper, Karen Taggert, and Darrell Eddins, Sr. are challenging incumbents Tim Johnson, Kurt Rockwell, and Dr. Chad Houck. Rockwell and Johnson are longtime members of the board, and Houck was appointed to complete the term of the late Amy Castillo Covert.
TRONA, CA

