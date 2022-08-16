Read full article on original website
Human remains found in Eastern Kern County, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KCSO: Human remains found between Mojave, Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found Monday morning in a desert area between Mojave and Rosamond.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council to talk softball fences, EV charging ordinance
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting today will be voting on a project agreement with Kern County to fund a project fencing the lower two softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex using Community Development Block Grant Funds. The city's allocation of CDBG funds is $107,111 for fiscal year 2021-2022.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Kern County Unincorporated Educational Workshops announced; Ridgecrest not included
The Kern County Office of Unincorporated of Public Safety, Vital Services and Local Control Measure announced its upcoming educational workshops schedule through the month of October, however Ridgecrest was just one of the cities not scheduled for an event. According to First District Supervisor Phillip Peters, this is an oversight...
Death Valley to reopen Saturday after historic flooding
Almost two after Death Valley National Park was hit by a 1,000-year rain event that led to massive flooding throughout the park, the National Park Service (NPS) said it will be able to open two main roads into the park and allow access to the most popular areas.
Ridgecrest, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tehachapi High School football team will have a game with Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Tehachapi High SchoolBurroughs High School - Ridgecrest.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Historical B-29 'Doc' to return to Inyokern Airport
The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour will resume this year when the World War II era Boeing Superfortress returns to the Inyokern Airport for a third time on Friday, Sept. 30. While at the Inyokern Airport, visitors can take flight deck tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The static display event and flight deck tours cost $10 per person.
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Bakersfield Californian
Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi
Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital closing down its cancer center
Patients at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital received a letter at the end of last month where they learned that the cancer center will no longer be providing treatment to people in the area.
How to nix mosquitoes and reclaim your yard and garden
Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
State Route 190 Reopening Delayed
INYO COUNTY – Caltrans has delayed the reopening of State Route 190 through Death Valley National Park after determining the road would not be ready for its planned August 17 opening. The road is currently closed from the junction of Trona Wildrose Road near Panamint Springs to Death Valley Junction. Maintenance crews have been clearing the highway since it closed on August 5 following a series of flash floods that led to massive debris flows.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City 'Lets Talk' event Thursday . . . with ice cream
Citizens frustrated by seemingly restrictive rules of interaction during the regular Ridgecrest City Council meetings are encourage to attend the city's latest "Let's Talk" event scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Freedom Park Splash Pad. The "Let's Talk" series is intended to give the public a chance...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
CDC does away with quarantine
RIDGECREST REGIONAL HOSPITAL — The Centers for Disease Control announced that, beginning Aug. 11, those exposed to someone infected with coronavirus no longer need to quarantine. Dr. Greta Masetti, a CDC epidemiologist and co-author of updated guidance, said that with the development of vaccines, boosters and new treatments, the...
Man charged in Lake Isabella child’s death makes first court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella appeared in court Wednesday where his arraignment was postponed so the Public Defender’s office can check to see if it has any conflicts in representing him. Jeffrey Sullins, 30, is due back in court Aug. 24 to […]
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon
On Monday, Aug. 8 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies from the Kern Valley response area were dispatched to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella for a welfare check. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined the caller, Russell Forrest, a 73-year-old male from Lake Isabella, had shot a firearm at another person over a dispute. The victim was not injured. Forrest was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony illegal discharge of a firearm and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
California City man charged in 2019 standoff not competent to stand trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police and setting off explosives inside a California City home has been found incompetent to stand trial and will be placed in a state hospital. Two psychiatrists filed reports saying Shane Weber, 29, is not competent, meaning he doesn’t understand the proceedings against him and […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City candidates set
The slate of candidates for city offices is set for the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Eric A. Bruen will face off against Thomas Wiknich for mayor. The Ridgecrest mayor has a two-year term. Meanwhile Christopher Ellis, John P. "Skip" Gorman, incumbent Scott Hayman, and Scott K. Miller are vying for...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Seven running for SSUSD Board
Eight candidates are vying for three seats on the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education. Robert Campbell, Mary Campbell, Nicole Harper, Karen Taggert, and Darrell Eddins, Sr. are challenging incumbents Tim Johnson, Kurt Rockwell, and Dr. Chad Houck. Rockwell and Johnson are longtime members of the board, and Houck was appointed to complete the term of the late Amy Castillo Covert.
