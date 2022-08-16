Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Northumberland County COVID Levels ‘High’
ATLANTA – The CDC has updated its COVID community spread levels, showing only one Valley county in the ‘high’ category. The CDC said Friday Northumberland County is in the ‘high’ category. That means masking is recommending indoors. The rest of the Valley – Union, Snyder,...
McClure Teen Arrested for Arson After $10,000 Barn Fire
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A McClure teenager was arrested after he allegedly set off a barn fire in West Beaver Township, Snyder County earlier this month. Selinsgrove state police say they arrested the 14-year-old boy after discovering during their investigation the fire was intentionally set by the boy.
Geisinger Shamokin ER Entrance Reopening Later this Month
COAL TOWNSHIP – The expansion and renovation project of Geisinger Shamokin Hospital’s Emergency Room is entering its final phase and its entrance will reopen soon. Hospital officials announced Thursday the ER’s entrance will reopen later this month. The ER entrance had been temporarily relocated to the hospital’s...
Large Amounts of Cocaine Found with New York Man along I-80
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Milton state troopers are now sharing details after finding a New York man with a large amount of cocaine along I-80 in July. Troopers say arrested was 29-year-old Jeffrey Dukes of the Bronx, NY. He’s now jailed at Northumberland County Prison on $150,000 bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire Hits Commercial Building Route 61 Paxinos, Structure Destroyed
PAXINOS – There was a two alarm fire at Shingara Enterprises former location along Route 61 in Paxinos Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, a large commercial building was destroyed. Route 61 was blocked for a time but is open now. Crews were done about 2:30, but returned for a rekindle at 4:24am.
