Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Related
The Citizen Online
Barbara Forte Ivy of Fayetteville, Ga.
Barbara Forte Ivy passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1939 in Atlanta, GA to Crawford & Connie Forte, who preceded her in death as well as her sister, Carol Lee Forte, her brother-in-law, Jack Skinner, and her sister-in-law, Joyce Forte. Barbara is survived by...
The Citizen Online
Kimani Kashambah Edwards, 39, of Fairburn, Ga.
Kimani Kashambah Edwards, 39, of Fairburn, Georgia, passed away August 8, 2022, in Huntersville, North Carolina. He was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, on February 11, 1983, to the late Jose Edwards and Marie Williams. Raised in the Bronx, New York, Kimani proudly and briefly served in the Army....
The Citizen Online
Mr. L.J. (Mack) Mackey, 95, of Fayetteville, Ga.
Mr. L.J. “Mack” Mackey, age 95, of Fayetteville, GA passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. L.J. was born on April 7, 1927 in Albany, OK, the seventh of nine children. He grew up on a farm near the Red River during the Great Depression. It was there he learned the value of family, hard work, and thrift.
The Citizen Online
John Arthur Nix, 85, of Peachtree City, Ga.
John Arthur Nix, son of Jettie Ward Nix and Bernice Roscoe Nix, who predeceased him, was born on May 17, 1937 in Atlanta. He died at age 85 on August 18, 2022. He was an attorney, who practiced law in the Atlanta area from 1964 until 1996 when he moved to Peachtree City. In his years as an attorney, he prepared Wills for over 3,800 clients. He specialized in probate and estate matters and was respected by attorneys, judges, and clients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
The Citizen Online
James (Jim) Rawley Miller, III of Peachtree City, Ga.
James “Jim” Rawley Miller, III passed away on August 15, 2022 at Southwest Christian Care. He was born on June 23, 1943 to Col. James Rawley Miller, Jr and Dorothy White Miller in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jim spent many of his early years in Germany. He graduated from Munich American High School, and attended University of Maryland.
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Giuliani testifies and South Dekalb residents get to stay in their homes...for now
Some 200 residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex can stay in their homes. In June, their leases were unexpectedly terminated, but now the county and property owners say they are working together to help those who live there. Students versus heat…. Those are just two of the latest...
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Shot, Robbed and Kidnapped at His Atlanta Brewery – Report
Scales, of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, was reportedly shot, robbed and kidnapped in Atlanta. On Thursday (Aug. 18), local Atlanta news station 11Alive reported that Scales was the victim of the violent incident, which occurred at Nappy Roots' Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta off Northside Drive on Wednesday evening (Aug. 17). According to the report, the incident occurred as the business was closing around 11 p.m. Two suspects are said to have robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering the establishment and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
Clark Atlanta responds after students experience issues with housing assigments
ATLANTA — After days of 11Alive pressing for answers, Clark Atlanta University responded to parents' claims that their children were left with a place to live this semester. When the semester started for Clark Atlanta, several parents contacted 11Alive, upset when they arrived at the university and found out their children didn’t have dorm rooms despite paying deposits months in advance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
The Citizen Online
Annual Juvenile Justice Forum set for Aug. 27
The Fayette County NAACP Youth Council’s thought-provoking annual Juvenile Justice Forum is returning in-person on Saturday, August 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Students in grades 8-12 and their parents and guardians are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “Be Achievers and Winners: 2022 Back-to-School Guidelines” and discussion...
Comments / 2