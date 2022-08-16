Scales, of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, was reportedly shot, robbed and kidnapped in Atlanta. On Thursday (Aug. 18), local Atlanta news station 11Alive reported that Scales was the victim of the violent incident, which occurred at Nappy Roots' Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta off Northside Drive on Wednesday evening (Aug. 17). According to the report, the incident occurred as the business was closing around 11 p.m. Two suspects are said to have robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering the establishment and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO