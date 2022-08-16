Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field
Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
247Sports
Brian Odom talks USC linebackers, what Eric Gentry brings to group
USC’s eight scholarship inside linebackers in the room with position coach Brian Odom are as competitive as they come, mainly due to the expectations set. Those expectations arise from the coaching staff but also by the players themselves. The reps on the first team “are a premium,” as Odom...
247Sports
Ready for Raleek Brown? USC fans, opponents better prepare for a No. 14 blur
You might think your eyes are deceiving you when you see the number for the first time. It may look strange when you see a No. 14 jersey streaking down the field. It's not a typical college football number for an electric athlete. But get used to the idea. If...
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua wants to establish more depth along the line
With fall camp coming to a close, it’s clear for Shaun Nua where the group hasn’t made progress at: “Depth.”. The defensive line and rush group have become alarmingly thin with players coming in and out of Rehab Island. Korey Foreman, Solomon Tuliaupupu, Romello Height and Solomon Byrd have all battled some form of injury through camp.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons
USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Kiel McDonald: RBs did ‘special things’ during Sunday Coliseum scrimmage
In his short time as USC’s running backs coach, Kiel McDonald has repeated the word over and over again. Not only does his group have to work within a new offense, mesh experience with young talent and distribute game reps, it must work to honor a rich tradition of Trojan running backs, something he took very seriously during the team’s media day in early August.
Comments / 0