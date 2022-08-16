ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqYBo_0hJJ9xRF00

Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes. Just about everyone who spends any time outdoors will be bothered by the bloodsucking party poopers at one point or another.

Although it may seem difficult to avoid mosquitoes, there are several easy measures you can take to reduce or eliminate them from your yard and garden. The best control is prevention.

With the exception of those who live near a lake, marsh or swamp –– or in densely packed neighborhoods –– most of the blame for mosquito invasions usually falls on the property’s residents. Mosquitoes need only one–quarter inch of water to breed — and a female can lay hundreds of eggs at a time.

Inspect your property for standing water. Even the most diligent among us will likely find water collected in a children’s playset, tire, clogged gutter, pot saucer, overturned trash can lid or flying disc toy. Drain or dump water as you see it, even if the amount appears insignificant, and drill drainage holes in the bottoms of vessels like tire swings.

For water that’s intended to stand, such as in ponds and bird baths, the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) is a safe and effective way to kill mosquito larvae. Several strains of Bt are available, each targeting different insects, so be sure to buy the israelensis strain to target mosquitoes. The product is also effective against black flies and fungus gnats.

Bti comes in various forms, including donut–shaped briquettes called “Mosquito Dunks.” The floating rings offer 30 days of protection and “will not harm people, pets and other animals, aquatic life, or other insects, including honeybees,” according to the CDC.

If you don’t have a pond or bird bath, you can make a DIY mosquito trap: Add a handful of straw, hay or grass clippings to a (preferably dark–colored) pail filled with water, and let it sit for 1–2 days. Then add one mosquito dunk. For large infestations, tuck several buckets around the yard. The decomposing organic matter will attract the insects, which will lay eggs on the treated water. Replace water and add a fresh dunk every 30 days to thwart future generations of mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes also like to hunker down among weeds and overgrown vegetation. Keep the yard tidy.

Running a standing or box fan at high speed will significantly reduce mosquito activity on your porch, deck or patio. It works by literally blowing the insects away and dispersing our exhaled carbon dioxide, which would otherwise attract them. You’ll keep cooler, too.

Avoid using insecticidal foggers or sprays, which threaten essential pollinators and other beneficial insects while controlling only a small portion of the adult mosquito population. In addition, such applications would need to be repeated multiple times per season.

So–called “mosquito plants” and other plants marketed as repellents do, indeed, contain oils or chemicals that the insects find unappealing. But they’re not effective unless those compounds are released, such as by crushing the leaves. Merely having such a plant in the garden or a pot will not provide any benefit.

Various research studies have shown citronella candles containing lemongrass oil provide mild–to–moderate protection. The jury is out on whether the benefit can be attributed to the repellant properties of the active ingredient, the candle’s ability to mask the human scent or if the flame itself is the deterrent.

In case you’re wondering, mosquitoes do serve a purpose — as pollinators and bird food. Still, because the roles they serve in these areas are minor, eliminating them from your yard will not adversely affect the ecosystem.

Itchy welts aside, many of us live or vacation in areas where mosquitoes can transmit viruses like West Nile, Zika, dengue and chikungunya, and parasitic illnesses like malaria. Pets are at risk, too, with heartworm disease posing the most significant threat.

Wearing long sleeves and pants, reducing time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and keeping up to date with pets’ heartworm prevention treatments will go a long way toward reducing mosquito bites.

And remember, you don’t live in a barn. Keep the door closed.

Comments / 1

Related
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquitoes#Mosquito Larvae#Cdc
architecturaldigest.com

7 Common Garden Pests and How to Get Rid of Them

Whether you’re an avid gardener or a world-class hammock lounger, there are tons of insects and larger animals that you don’t want hanging out with you in your backyard vegetable garden. From painful bites to ravaged produce, the havoc slugs, ants, and aphids can cause is often irreparable, so it’s important to identify the buggers and get rid of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gardeningknowhow.com

Best Shrubs For Butterflies

Butterflies are the “flowers” of the insect world with their beautiful, petal-delicate wings. A gardener may try to remove wasps and mosquitoes from their yard, but butterflies are almost always welcome. One way to put out the welcome mat is to install bushes and shrubs that attract butterflies.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Reader's Digest

Here’s What It Means If You See White Fungus Balls in Soil

When it comes to gardening, there’s a lot to learn. Even people with a green thumb may need to know how to revive a dead plant or wonder what on earth that powdery mildew on plants is. And have you ever noticed white fungus balls suddenly appearing in your yard, garden beds or even indoor-plant containers? Where did they come from, and what should you do about them?
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Grow an Avocado Tree

Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter/kerttu / Gin Lee 2022. Although we are only heading into fall, this is the perfect time of the year to get your home prepared for the colder weather. Today, I will go over a few tips that I always do every fall to help ensure that my home is ready for winter's blast of cold air.
studyfinds.org

Mosquitoes have evolved to ensure that they can always smell humans

NEW YORK — Thanks to evolution, mosquitoes will always be pests that people have to deal with, a new study reveals. Researchers have found that receptors in mosquitoes’ antennae can detect the smell of humans. However, even when scientists remove those antennae, the pesky insects can still find us!
WILDLIFE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy