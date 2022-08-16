ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

The Oklahoma City Sentinel supports these candidates for nomination on August 23

Endorsements are for the indicated partisan runoff (nomination) race only. Additional endorsements could be forthcoming online before traditional-voting election day on Tuesday, August 23. All endorsements are subject to editorial review while respective nominees – Libertarian, Republican, Democrat and Independents – compete in the November general election. Endorsements...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
For Corporation Commissioner: Kim David

A strong conservative who has the support of Governor Kevin Stitt. The first woman in state history to be Senate Majority Leader, and majority whip, and Appropriations Committee chair. Kim David is exactly what her campaign literature proclaims: “A Battle-tested Patriot, and strong conservative leader.”. Kim David is: A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3: For Myles Davidson

Clearly the best choice in the GOP runoff for County Commissioner, District No. 3 is Myles Davidson. Two Republicans are seeking the Republican nod in that race. One has obeyed campaign finance and disclosure requirements. That’s Myles Davidson. The other filed her required reports a few weeks late, and...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

