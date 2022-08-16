Wave Race 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online this week

The legendary jet ski racing simulator Wave Race 64 will arrive for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 19, 2022. Honestly, there’s no better way to beat the heat than staying inside and enjoying virtual beaches.

Wave Race 64 took the world by storm back in 1996. Up to four players can swerve and jump through plenty of wild circuits. Finally, we can revisit iconic courses like Twilight City, Sunset Bay, and Glacier Coast — don’t you love that a jet ski game has an arctic locale? Hypothermia goes well with shades and shorts, after all. Talk about beating the summer heat!

Wave Race 64 announcement trailer for yourself below. That soundtrack is still such a bop.

Remember, you’ll need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to scoop up Wave Race 64. In addition to multiplayer network functionality, the service has loads of classic titles like Mario Golf, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Pokémon Snap, Banjo-Kazooie, and many others. There are NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis games too.

It’s been quite a while since Wave Race 64 was available commercially. The game was re-released digitally on the Nintendo Wii and Wii U in 2007 and 2016, respectively.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.