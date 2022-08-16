ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Lodi home, no one injured

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
The Lodi Police Department reported that no one was injured Monday afternoon when a car collided with a residence in the area of Harney lane and Winchester Drive.

The accident occurred just after 1 p.m. after the passenger in a vehicle experienced a mental health issue and pulled on the steering wheel, police said.

