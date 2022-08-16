ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant

When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

Former Rebel Luke Knox has died

Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change

Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?

Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Emory Jones named ASU starting QB

Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football

AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

South Florida playmakers put on a show Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons jamboree

After a scoreless first quarter, some of the fans assembled Thursday night for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons three-team jamboree started chirping about certain players being over-ranked and not legitimate five-star talents. Well, hopefully those individuals stuck around for the rest of the action, because if they did, they got a chance to see some of South Florida’s top skill players put on a show. 247Sports has what you need to know below.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
