Welcome to the University Library

The UIC University Library is excited to welcome our new and returning students and faculty for the fall 2022 semester! Please visit our website for the latest information on visiting policies, hours and services. Visiting. In keeping with current university-mandated policies, those visiting the Richard J. Daley Library, the Library...
Campus street resurfacing project updates

I’m happy to provide an update regarding the City of Chicago Department of Transportation street resurfacing projects that are currently taking place on campus. On Morgan Street, manhole adjustments have been completed. Curb and sidewalk concrete work along Morgan Street, north of the Morgan and Taylor Street intersection, will be completed Aug. 18. Curb and sidewalk work at the intersection will be completed the following day.
