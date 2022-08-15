I’m happy to provide an update regarding the City of Chicago Department of Transportation street resurfacing projects that are currently taking place on campus. On Morgan Street, manhole adjustments have been completed. Curb and sidewalk concrete work along Morgan Street, north of the Morgan and Taylor Street intersection, will be completed Aug. 18. Curb and sidewalk work at the intersection will be completed the following day.

