Max Scherzer, Mets are overvalued vs. Braves, plus other best bets for Wednesday

It seems holding in can be an effective strategy for earning a new contract. It certainly worked for Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who agreed to a four-year, $76.5 million extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The average annual payout of $19.1 million surpasses the deal Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick signed earlier this year.
Jeremy Pena handling shortstop duties for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Pena will take over the shortstop position after Aledmys Diaz was moved to left field and Trey Mancini was benched. In a matchup versus Chicago's right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project Pena to score...
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting

With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
