Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
CBS Sports
Max Scherzer, Mets are overvalued vs. Braves, plus other best bets for Wednesday
It seems holding in can be an effective strategy for earning a new contract. It certainly worked for Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who agreed to a four-year, $76.5 million extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The average annual payout of $19.1 million surpasses the deal Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick signed earlier this year.
Former Phillies, Yankees manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs television broadcast team
Former MLB manager Joe Girardi has resurfaced, joining the Cubs’ television broadcast team on Marquee Sports. Girardi, who played seven seasons for the Cubs, was fired by the Phillies earlier this year.
Former Yankees RP Dellin Betances Retires From Baseball, per Report
The four-time all-star recorded 100 strikeouts in five straight seasons with New York.
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League World Series scores 2022: Updated bracket, results, how to watch LLWS games live
Baseball is at its purest in Williamsport. That's clear from the number of people who pack the hillsides overlooking Lamade Stadium, hoping to get a glimpse of some of the best young players in the world at the Little League World Series. This year's competition is unlike any other. The...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Pena handling shortstop duties for Astros on Tuesday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Pena will take over the shortstop position after Aledmys Diaz was moved to left field and Trey Mancini was benched. In a matchup versus Chicago's right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project Pena to score...
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom climbs, Aaron Judge on top
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
FOX Sports
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB・
