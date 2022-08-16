Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Leach talks Saturday scrimmage
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media Satiurday following the team’s scrimmage. Following is the transcript:. Leach: I thought it went good. I thought it was competitive. I thought we had good energy. We’ve got plenty to work on. But I thought it was a pretty good balanced scrimmage.
Saturday Scott Field scrimmage drive results, player statistics, scoring plays
The scrimmage was part of a Fan Fest event put on by the University and athletic department as a tune-up of sorts for Bulldog folk. When everyone left the field and stadium, the two-week countdown to kickoff September 3 with Memphis (6:00pm) began. Of course what those who came to...
Comments / 0