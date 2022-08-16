ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

Leach talks Saturday scrimmage

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media Satiurday following the team’s scrimmage. Following is the transcript:. Leach: I thought it went good. I thought it was competitive. I thought we had good energy. We’ve got plenty to work on. But I thought it was a pretty good balanced scrimmage.
STARKVILLE, MS

