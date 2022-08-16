Read full article on original website
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Larry Ellison just listed one of his Florida estates for $145 million after originally saying he wanted to knock it down
Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison is trying to sell one of his Palm Beach estates for $145 million. He bought the property for $80 million in 2021 and originally planned to tear it down. The listing comes two months after he bought a sprawling compound nearby for $173 million. Oracle billionaire...
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
Inside Larry Ellison's $145 Million Florida Mansion With A Helipad, Tennis Court
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's oceanfront mansion in North Palm Beach, Florida, is now up for grabs for a whopping $145 million. The property, which Ellison purchased last year for $80 million, rests on more than 520 feet of ocean frontage within the ultra-exclusive, 24-hour guard-gated Seminole Landing, a community of 65 sprawling homes where other billionaires, including Robert Smith, David Tepper and Steve Wynn, own or have owned property, according to Forbes.
Netflix puts an entire Bay Area campus up for sublease amid turbulent year
The company lost subscribers for the first time since 2011 this year.
Cannabis in US is a ‘$100 billion opportunity,’ Tilray CEO Irwin Simon says
Tilray CEO Irwin Simon believes the legalization of cannabis at the federal level will provide major business opportunities in the United States. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Simon predicted that the opportunity would be upward of $100 billion. "If you look at cannabis today in the U.S.,...
Faraday Future (FF) Announces its Sponsorship and Attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, the Pinnacle of Pebble Beach™ Automotive Week
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d ’ Elegance taking place from August 18-21, 2022. This premier event has been an annual gathering of rare and antique automobiles, international automotive luminaries, and motorcar enthusiasts from around the globe. This year, as one of the proud sponsors of this world-renowned event, FF will be among other notable, historic, current, and future concept vehicles from automakers from around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005835/en/ Faraday Future (FF) Announces its Sponsorship and Attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, the Pinnacle of Pebble Beach™ Automotive Week (Photo: Business Wire)
On acquisitions, Beltway and tech talk past each other
Meta's plan to acquire a small virtual-reality firm — and the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to stop the deal — has become a Rorschach test for influential figures in both D.C. and Silicon Valley. The big picture: Washington regulators see a monopoly move, but for much of the...
AP Week in Pictures: North America
AUGUST 12 - 18, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
WeWork founder's new venture eyes prime residential real estate
Flow — the brand-new company from WeWork founder Adam Neumann's that's meant to upend the residential experience — has designs on some of America's most competitive real estate markets. Why it matters: In its early days, Flow has already acquired thousands of residential units in Atlanta, Nashville and...
Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70K resigns
Dan Price, CEO of Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday. Price stunned his 100-plus workers when he told them he was cutting his roughly $1 million salary to $70,000. “My presence has become a distraction here,” Price wrote in a statement on Twitter. Price founded the company 18 years ago....
