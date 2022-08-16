ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
International Business Times

Inside Larry Ellison's $145 Million Florida Mansion With A Helipad, Tennis Court

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's oceanfront mansion in North Palm Beach, Florida, is now up for grabs for a whopping $145 million. The property, which Ellison purchased last year for $80 million, rests on more than 520 feet of ocean frontage within the ultra-exclusive, 24-hour guard-gated Seminole Landing, a community of 65 sprawling homes where other billionaires, including Robert Smith, David Tepper and Steve Wynn, own or have owned property, according to Forbes.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Faraday Future (FF) Announces its Sponsorship and Attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, the Pinnacle of Pebble Beach™ Automotive Week

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d ’ Elegance taking place from August 18-21, 2022. This premier event has been an annual gathering of rare and antique automobiles, international automotive luminaries, and motorcar enthusiasts from around the globe. This year, as one of the proud sponsors of this world-renowned event, FF will be among other notable, historic, current, and future concept vehicles from automakers from around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005835/en/ Faraday Future (FF) Announces its Sponsorship and Attendance at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, the Pinnacle of Pebble Beach™ Automotive Week (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

On acquisitions, Beltway and tech talk past each other

Meta's plan to acquire a small virtual-reality firm — and the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to stop the deal — has become a Rorschach test for influential figures in both D.C. and Silicon Valley. The big picture: Washington regulators see a monopoly move, but for much of the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUGUST 12 - 18, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
PHOTOGRAPHY
biztoc.com

WeWork founder's new venture eyes prime residential real estate

Flow — the brand-new company from WeWork founder Adam Neumann's that's meant to upend the residential experience — has designs on some of America's most competitive real estate markets. Why it matters: In its early days, Flow has already acquired thousands of residential units in Atlanta, Nashville and...
NASHVILLE, TN
biztoc.com

Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70K resigns

Dan Price, CEO of Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday. Price stunned his 100-plus workers when he told them he was cutting his roughly $1 million salary to $70,000. “My presence has become a distraction here,” Price wrote in a statement on Twitter. Price founded the company 18 years ago....
SEATTLE, WA

