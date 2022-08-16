Read full article on original website
FundamentalVR Raises $20M for VR Surgical Simulation Platform
– FundamentalVR has raised an additional $20M to significantly accelerate medical skill-transfer and increase surgical proficiency through its world-leading medical simulation platform, Fundamental Surgery. – The funding was led by EQT Life Sciences investing from the LSP Health Economics Fund 2 and joined by prior investors Downing Ventures. The new...
CareHarmony Secures $15M for AI-Powered Care Coordination
– CareHarmony, an AI-powered care coordination solutions provider, today announced it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Nashville Capital Network. – The financing comes as CareHarmony continues to experience exponential growth, serving several of the nation’s leading hospitals and health...
Astellas Pharma Selects Verizon to Transform Global Network
– Verizon Business has announced that it has been selected to build and manage Astellas Pharma Inc’s (Astellas) global network infrastructure. – Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth. The Japanese multinational...
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
Doceree Partners with Tealium to Enrich Precision Targeting of HCPs
– Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools is teaming up with Tealium, the world’s largest independent customer data platform (CDP) to advance Doceree’s capabilities to collect, collate and analyze data sets, ultimately helping with the company’s mission of reducing healthcare costs.
Lyniate Acquires CareCom to Expand Semantic Interop Capabilities
– Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability acquires CareCom, a provider of semantic interoperability. This acquisition builds on Lyniate’s recent merger with NextGate, a longtime leader in patient identity management. – The combined organization will better support healthcare organizations in converting unstructured content into standardized data to...
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Elevation Oncology Secures $50M Loan Facility with K2 HealthVentures
Elevation Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision oncology products for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that it has secured a $50M senior secured loan facility from funds managed by K2 HealthVentures. Elevation plans to use the funding from the facility will primarily support...
Healthcare & Life Science M&A Activity Plummets 1H’22
– The index of Healthcare & Life Science equities tracked by Stout was down 16.8% in Q2 2022, which was in line with the S&P 500 decline of 16.4%. – Healthcare & Life Science M&A activity plummeted to 338 deals in Q2 2022 versus 535 in Q2 2021 and a record 565 deals in Q4 2021. The report reveals credit markets likely to tighten, but a healthy level of M&A is expected to continue in the growing and defensive healthcare sector.
What is the Potential for Digital Twins in Healthcare?
Digital twins are virtual representations of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and use simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision-making (IBM). In most cases, this helps data scientists understand how products are operating in production environments and anticipate how they may behave overtime. But what happens when a digital twin is that of a human being?
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
RLDatix Acquires Galen Healthcare Solutions
– RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Galen Healthcare Solutions (Galen), the market leader in implementation, optimization, data migration and archival solutions for HIT systems. – The Galen acquisition will enable RLDatix to help organizations meet regulatory requirements...
Diagnostic Robotics Raises $45M for Medical-Grade AI Triage & Clinical Predictions Platform
– Diagnostic Robotics has announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors such as strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform
This week, AmerisourceBergen announced plans to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. – Several developers plan to pilot DTx Connect, which aims to reduce barriers that physicians and patients face across the ordering...
Digital Pharmacies 2022: Disruptors or Just Another Delivery Channel?
With cost and convenience at the forefront of consumer spending decisions and US prescription drug spending continuing to rise through 2026 to an estimated $730.50 billion, winners will offer consumers more robust online resources including pricing transparency, discounts, generic options and more information about the drug itself. According to a...
How Medical Researchers Can Leverage Tech to Help Streamline Biospecimen Matchmaking and Procurement
Many medical advancements – from life-saving vaccines and treatments to new diagnostic tests like liquid biopsies – are built on research that involves human biospecimens. Biofluids, tissue and cells are indispensable resources for the medical researcher, yet the process of sourcing these biospecimens can be woefully frustrating and inefficient. These challenges can have a direct, negative impact on the pace of discovery, creating urgency for improved access to the biospecimens researchers need to advance their important work.
