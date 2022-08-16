Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Harbor Associates Purchases 188,906 SQFT Commercial Office Building in Agoura Hills for $19.3MM
Long Beach, CA — Harbor Associates in joint venture with Platform Ventures, LLC has acquired a 118,906-square-foot commercial office/R&D building in Agoura Hills, CA for $19.275 million. Harbor also announced the signing of A2 Biotherapeutics (“A2 Bio”) to a long-term, 75,994-square-foot lease at the building located at 30601 Agoura...
theregistrysocal.com
California Home Builders Pays $230.66MM for 376-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles
Mill Creek Residential is making a significant profit, recently letting go of a 376-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles’ Playa Vista. According to public records, the Boca Raton-based investment company sold the property for $230.66 million, or about $613,457 per unit. The buyer in the transaction was California Home Builders, a Canoga Park-based residential developer.
theregistrysocal.com
54-Unit Luxury Community in Brentwood to Open in Fall of 2022
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Respara, located in one of LA’s most distinguished neighborhoods, Brentwood, is slated to open to residents in Fall 2022. The highly anticipated collection of residences is comprised of 54 private retreats, each offering an intimate living experience and the best of the westside’s sophisticated lifestyle.
multihousingnews.com
Ventura County Asset Sells for $93M
The units, built as luxury condominiums, resemble single-family homes. Interstate Equities Corp. has acquired The Vines at Riverpark, a 164-unit multifamily community in Oxnard, Calif., for $93 million, in an off-market transaction. The seller was Champion Real Estate Co., represented by Senior Director Mike Murphy and Managing Director Adrienne Barr with Berkadia Institutional Solutions.
Fast Company
1 million square feet of L.A. roads are being covered with solar-reflective paint
It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting public buildings into climate...
foxla.com
This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation
GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
theregistrysocal.com
Duke Realty Delivers Industry’s First Smart Building in Southern California
Company Invests in Energy Efficiency, Automation and Data Tracking Features. INDIANAPOLIS – August 10, 2022 — Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces the completion of the industry’s first Smart Building. The Smart Building program allows tenants to incorporate intelligent and sustainable features in the development design process. The completed building, a 529,866-square-foot at 13131 Los Angeles Street in Irwindale, California, has a building automation system (BAS), smart metering system, solar panels and high efficiency air conditioning units. This new Smart Building will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 800,000 kg CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year when compared to an air-conditioned warehouse powered by traditional electrical energy sources.
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles
Southern California Is Still Golden: If Everyone is Leaving, Why is the Housing Market so Strong?
theregistrysocal.com
Aquatic and Recreation Center Reaches Completion in West Hollywood
IRVINE, CALIF. –– LPA Design Studios’ design of the newly opened West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) creates the largest contiguous piece of open land in the city of West Hollywood, suspends two pools above a multisport gymnasium and features a five-story sculptural grand staircase that will be a new gathering spot and icon for the city.
kclu.org
Central, South Coast growers using Southern California farmers markets to try to stay profitable
It’s a busy day at a farmers market. As you look around, you see booths selling produce from places like Nipomo, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Goleta. But, this farmer’s market isn’t in Carpinteria, or Santa Barbara. It's in Studio City. Many Central and South Coast farmers have been bringing their produce to LA farmer’s markets for years. But, with rising costs the profit margin of selling retail instead of wholesale makes them much more important.
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
spectrumnews1.com
MacKenzie Scott donates homes valued at $55M in Beverly Hills to fund affordable housing projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two houses in Beverly Hills — owned by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — will be sold, with the proceeds going toward affordable housing projects and an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles. Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos,...
Noozhawk
508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Business As Usual Doesn't Apply to Santa Barbara
Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains, with the perfect balance of coasts and cliffs, lies the beach town of Santa Barbara. The weather, typically hovering around 70 degrees, creates one of the most temperate environments in the U.S. On the surface, it appears to be an attractive spot for new businesses due to tourist attractions and industry diversity. However, small business owners know the environment best as they grapple with the trials and tribulations of being an entrepreneur in the small beachside town. In order to truly get a sense for the state of Santa Barbara’s economy and its challenges, local entrepreneurs provide their stories and share the learnings that come with starting a business.
myburbank.com
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day at 12 Burbank Shops
August 17th is National Thrift Store Day! The day is celebrated in an effort to support local thrift stores, increase sustainable shopping, and raise awareness of charitable organizations. Thrift stores sell gently used items that have been donated so that they can be sold at a much lower rate. Many stores raise money for charities while helping to recycle clothing and keep them out of the landfills.
sanfernandosun.com
Four Million LA County Residents Asked to Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and...
