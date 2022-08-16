Read full article on original website
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
It’ll Scare the ‘Dickens’ Out of You: Longmont’s Haunted Steakhouse
When it comes to dining out, you may not put 'scary' on your list of desires, but this restaurant in north Longmont may see you changing your mind. This restaurant/bar has been around for a long time, having just gotten a new name with new owners and a new vibe in 2020. The building was once owned by a relative of a famous author who once wrote about 'ghosts,' maybe this is why spirits seem to enjoy the place.
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 13-19
Beers are no longer being served at El Rancho, the only closure to report this week. The iconic Evergreen spot had closed in late April when a majority of the staff quit amid disagreements between owner Paul Vincent and former manager Glen Fountain. Vincent reopened in what he called "taproom mode" in July, but messy accusations about money mismanagement and unpaid wages ultimately led to the building being put up for sale in early August.
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right. But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Me Oh My Coffee and Pies Will Soon Bring Its Sweet and Savory Creations to Loveland
Caitlin Philps’ Laporte-based bakery-turned-restaurant boasting breakfast, lunch, and locally-sourced desserts will gain a sister store this fall
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
The World’s Biggest Pizza Party Is Coming To Northern Colorado
The world's biggest pizza party is coming to Northern Colorado. At the end of August, Project Pizza will attempt to break the record for the world's biggest pizza party - and you can help make history. About Project Pizza. Project Pizza is more than a business cranking out delicious wood-fired...
Showers and thunderstorms across Colorado through the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the upper 50s in Denver. More thunderstorms are on the way, especially over the mountains and foothills Sunday.
Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch
Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Body recovered from Clear Creek in Denver metro area
According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to the report of a water rescue call on Clear Creek at 64th and Beach Street on the afternoon of August 17. Upon arrival at the scene, the victim was found deceased, with Adams County Fire Rescue ultimately recovering the body from the water.
Owner surrenders surge at local animal shelters
Dumb Friends League shelters across Colorado have had to make changes to help handle the recent drastic increase of owners surrendering pets.
2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Loveland
Police in Loveland are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead Sunday. The crash occurred near 5400 North Wilson Avenue.
It’s Been Over Two Decades Since This Last Happened in Downtown Loveland
Some like, and some do not like, the way downtown Loveland is growing. Soon there'll be construction happening along Fourth Street for the Draper Building and the renovations of the Elks building. This new change is about something old. You may have heard that downtown Loveland will soon have a...
Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado
Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
