Groundbreaking held to commemorate covered pavilion being installed at Santa Fe Depot
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A historic landmark in downtown Amarillo is getting a new addition. A covered pavilion on the property of the Santa Fe Depot will create new opportunities for hosting community events in downtown on the grounds of the iconic landmark. The city held a groundbreaking to...
Governor Abbott calls Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson ahead of potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott called Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson on Saturday ahead of potential flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Monday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Storms are not expected to be severe, but "moderate to heavy rainfall...
10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
Tyson Foods invests $200 million in Amarillo beef plant
AMARILLO, Texas — Tyson Foods announced Thursday via press release the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo beef plant to expand and upgrade operations and build a new team member well-being area. The project will begin this fall and involves the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
Harvard researcher to assess Amarillo gun violence data
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to an FBI crime report, Amarillo is the fourth most violent city in Texas per capita. One researcher from Harvard is now working with the Amarillo Police Department to find a solution to the problem. “Gun violence in Amarillo is real, high, and expected...
Clarendon College helping grow employment in agriculture industry
CLARENDON, Texas (KVII) — Employment of agriculture workers is expected to grow two percent in this decade which is slower than the average for a number of other occupations according to a USDA jobs outlook report. A community college in the Texas Panhandle is increasing the percentage of employment...
Amarillo police searching for missing teenage girl
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment complex at 2727 Virginia Circle. She is described as 5'4" tall, 150 pounds with black mid length hair and brown eyes. She...
Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
Report of student with gun prompts lockdown at Caprock High, Oakdale Elementary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 2:50 p.m. Amarillo ISD said someone reported a Caprock High School student had a gun on campus. "We were able to quickly act to secure the school, and apprehend the suspect all because someone on campus spoke up," said April Brownlee . It turned...
Different issues continue pushing back opening for new Deaf Smith County Jail
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A number of delays are contributing to Deaf Smith County not being able to open a new jail and sheriff’s office. The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues pushed back the opening date. Now a new problem is keeping the jail from opening so what the county is doing to address it?
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Dallas area after killing ex-girlfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. Shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to 7200 Athens Street for a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers arrived and found the woman dead. The victim was...
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
WTAMU professor reaches plea agreement in wildlife trafficking case
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court records indicate Dr. Richard Kazmaier has agreed to plead guilty to a federal trafficking charge in exchange for no jail time. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors say they will drop all other charges and recommend no jail time for his sentence. He...
Who was Shereena Webster? Murder victim's family talks life and legacy
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a woman Amarillo police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend broke down in tears Friday when they talked publicly for the first time. “She was my granddaughter, but she was also my best friend,” said Charles Curfman, Shereena's grandfather. Police responded...
Sunray CISD: Campus locked down due to person with gun in vicinity
SUNRAY, Texas (KVII) — Sunray Collegiate ISD reported a person with a gun on campus Thursday morning prompting a lockdown. According to Sunray CISD Superintendent Marshall Harrison, at about 7:45 a.m., the administration was informed of an armed individual who was in the vicinity and could have entered a campus.
Document: Murder victim's 5-year-old daughter finds body, calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court documents reveal tragic new details in the murder of a former Amarillo teacher who police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Shereena Webster's 5-year-old daughter found her mother after the shooting. The little girl then called her grandmother, Patricia...
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend threatened her new 'romantic interest', document says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend threatened to kill her new "romantic interest," according to court records. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday in DeSoto, south of Dallas, hours after police said he killed Shereena Webster. Shereena's 5-year-old found her mom after the...
