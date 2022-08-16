ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Tyson Foods invests $200 million in Amarillo beef plant

AMARILLO, Texas — Tyson Foods announced Thursday via press release the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo beef plant to expand and upgrade operations and build a new team member well-being area. The project will begin this fall and involves the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Harvard researcher to assess Amarillo gun violence data

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to an FBI crime report, Amarillo is the fourth most violent city in Texas per capita. One researcher from Harvard is now working with the Amarillo Police Department to find a solution to the problem. “Gun violence in Amarillo is real, high, and expected...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Clarendon College helping grow employment in agriculture industry

CLARENDON, Texas (KVII) — Employment of agriculture workers is expected to grow two percent in this decade which is slower than the average for a number of other occupations according to a USDA jobs outlook report. A community college in the Texas Panhandle is increasing the percentage of employment...
CLARENDON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police searching for missing teenage girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment complex at 2727 Virginia Circle. She is described as 5'4" tall, 150 pounds with black mid length hair and brown eyes. She...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WTAMU professor reaches plea agreement in wildlife trafficking case

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court records indicate Dr. Richard Kazmaier has agreed to plead guilty to a federal trafficking charge in exchange for no jail time. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors say they will drop all other charges and recommend no jail time for his sentence. He...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Who was Shereena Webster? Murder victim's family talks life and legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a woman Amarillo police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend broke down in tears Friday when they talked publicly for the first time. “She was my granddaughter, but she was also my best friend,” said Charles Curfman, Shereena's grandfather. Police responded...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Sunray CISD: Campus locked down due to person with gun in vicinity

SUNRAY, Texas (KVII) — Sunray Collegiate ISD reported a person with a gun on campus Thursday morning prompting a lockdown. According to Sunray CISD Superintendent Marshall Harrison, at about 7:45 a.m., the administration was informed of an armed individual who was in the vicinity and could have entered a campus.
SUNRAY, TX

