Food Beast
Pizza Hut Debuts Four New Oven-Baked Pastas
When Pizza Hut first debuted its Tuscani Pasta back in 2003, your boy was an instant fan. Initially I questioned how well they could do pasta, to which Pizza Hut answered with delicious triumph. Nearly 20 years later, they're innovating their pasta offerings again with the debut of new Oven-Baked Pastas.
The Daily South
Broccoli-Sausage Pizza
You have your local pizza delivery on speed dial for those weeknights you just don't feel like cooking, but this quick homemade pizza might make you put down the phone. We started with store-bought pizza dough, so you can focus on the delicious toppings. This weeknight pie with broccoli, turkey sausage, and cherry tomatoes balances flavor with a healthy dose of veggies. Feel free to add some extra toppings if you like, from something as simple as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to pepperoni, olives, or another type of cheese.
12tomatoes.com
5-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of those desserts that fits the bill pretty much on any occasion. Whether it’s a weeknight at home, a family dinner, or even a special holiday or celebration there’s no time when a cheesecake isn’t a welcome end to a yummy meal. But, they can take a long time to make.
thepioneerwoman.com
Homemade Choco Tacos
When news broke out that Klondike's iconic Choco Taco would be discontinued, fans of the nostalgic summer dessert were rightfully devastated. So much so, that they were nearly sent into an ice cream meltdown… literally! 😂 But, if there's any good news to come out of this shocking turn of events, it's that the Choco Taco might not be gone forever. No, we don't mean that Klondike is bringing the nearly 40-year-old product back (although there are rumors that this might happen). We're talking about making your own Choco Tacos right at home—it's easier than you might think!
12tomatoes.com
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
12tomatoes.com
Sausage & Gravy Hand Pies
A portable (and freeze-able) version of the classic. Anyone who’s ever lived in the South (or even visited) knows about the joys of biscuits and gravy. This time-honored breakfast meal has been a favorite in both homes and diners for many generations. The simplicity of the recipe is offset by the little ways that each cook can customize this dish to suit their tastes. This recipe not only has a little surprise in the gravy, but also converts the biscuits into hand pies, perfect for taking on the go or eating at a sit down meal.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN PINEAPPLE TACOS
Pineapple Chicken Tacos are a delicious blend of tangy sweet & savory flavors perfect for Taco Tuesday! Easy rotisserie chicken tacos with pineapple salsa come together fast and are a crowd pleaser!. Chicken tacos with pineapple salsa are what we are talking about today and it is not hard to...
thecountrycook.net
Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake
Gooey and filled with chocolate, this homemade Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake has a nice crusty top and a hot fudgy center. Easy to make too!. This Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake is absolutely amazing, with a crispy topping that covers a hot fudge filling. The two textures together create for a crispy and gooey cake that you just cannot resist. Top with some ice cream and you have yourself one heck of a dessert. If you are a chocolate lover like I am, then this Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake recipe is just for you!
I Tried Pizza Poppers, and I Believe the Hype
Coming of age in the late ’90s/early aughts meant that Bagel Bites and sun-dried tomatoes were formative elements of my culinary awareness. So when I saw that Liz Moody posted a recipe for Pizza Poppers on her Instagram page, it was as if the recipe was made just for me.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
12tomatoes.com
Buttermilk Quick Bread
Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
Warm Cinnamon Apples
Cinnamon apples prepared on the stovetop are so simple to make, yet so incredibly delicious. They taste like a warm apple pie filling that can be used in such a wide variety of ways, from breakfast all the way through dinner and dessert. My favorite way to enjoy cinnamon apples...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Urges You Make Her ‘Decadent’ Cheesy Cauliflower Soup: ‘So Tasty and Comforting’
Ree Drummond is urging you to make her Cheesy Cauliflower Soup for dinner tonight, a recipe beloved since her childhood.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CAJUN CHEESE CRACKERS
Cajun cheese crackers make a great snack or appetizer to serve at any gathering. Make them for the holidays as a gift for a friend. These Cajun cheese crackers are quick and easy and good! You can double or triple the recipe to make a lot. Take them to tailgating events or just make them when you are watching a great movie on t.v. They are addictive. You can change up this recipe to suit your own taste. Make it really hot if you want. Great little snack to prepare for watching ballgames when you have friends drop by to visit. They keep well in an airtight container. My family loves them and they are requested often.
Could Ice Cream Be Healthier Than A Multigrain Bagel?
Rather than isolating the impact of specific foods, the Food Compass gives a single score for how these foods are linked to managing diseases and health.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Makes State Fair Food
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is back with recipes inspired by the Texas state fair. Here are some of her tips for making these dishes.
One Green Planet
Golden Spiced Thai Noodles [Vegan]
Optional fresh ingredients: Thai basil and chopped cherry tomatoes. Add rice noodles to boiling water for around four minutes. Let sit then assemble the sauce ingredients. Add the oil, vegetable broth, minced ginger and garlic, and the spices to a skillet or low pan and sauté for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic becomes golden.
Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Who doesn't want the best shredded cheddar cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and more? Here's what our Test Kitchen thought after sampling 10 brands. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Homemade lasagna noodles
Homemade lasagna noodles/ Uncooked pasta noodles/Gin Lee. For my lasagna noodles, I don't use any type of pasta machine, food processor, or mixer with a dough hook. Even though I have each of these things. I prefer the process of making it (old school) by hand. However, using any one of these machines might make the process easier for you.
