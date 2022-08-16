Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest to bring employers, career opportunities to Lyndonville Thursday
Vermont Business Magazine NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest will be held on Thursday from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Thursday, and is to be hosted by the NEK Workforce Partners, a group that includes the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility. More than 35 employers will be at the job fair to promote their job openings. In addition to employers and local partners, the event will also feature food trucks and children’s activities, including the Cobleigh Library Bookmobile.
vermontbiz.com
Local Motion Executive Director Karen Yacos to retire Nov 1
The board of directors of Local Motion(link is external), a statewide bike safety advocacy organization based in Burlington, has announced the retirement of Executive Director Karen Yacos, effective Nov 1. A search committee will begin at once to identify Yacos' successor. “Karen has worked tirelessly to broaden the organization’s outreach...
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community to provide stab resistant vests for Howard Center Workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the increase in crime and threats of violence happening in Burlington, the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team said they're in need of some help. $5,000 dollars was raised for the Howard Center's Street Outreach Team by the Burlington Business Association. The funds will provide all...
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports announces promotion, other personnel changes
Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports(link is external) recently announced the promotion of Felicia Fowler, the hiring of Betsy Hoffmeister and a new position for Korey Kubricki. Following her promotion from program coordinator to program manager of the Sugarbush and Central Vermont facilities, Fowler will oversee all program coordinators and program staff throughout the state and report to Director of Operations Norm Staunton. Fowler is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist and has been with Vermont Adaptive for four years. She holds a master's degree from the University of New Hampshire and has been integral in Vermont Adaptive programming leadership, including the growth of its adaptive mountain bike program.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
colchestersun.com
This is what a stream looks like: Vermont Land Trust removes a 70 year-old Colchester dam off of Roosevelt Highway
Peeking past a barn on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, the area where a 70 year-old dam used to be, looks rough right now. But that’s by design, said Vermont Land Trust ecologist Allaire Diamond. For the past few days, Vermont Land Trust has been working with excavators and environmental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
miltonindependent.com
Champlain Valley Fair is searching for volunteers to make its 100th anniversary a success
ESSEX JUNCTION — Staff at the 100th annual Champlain Valley Fair are seeking volunteers for the Guest Services Department. Scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the fair this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Guest Services volunteers will mainly be stationed at the gates and handy places where...
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
Vermonters ‘cured’ majority of defective ballots in primary voting, resulting in low rejection rate
By the time votes in last week’s historic primary were tabulated, only a quarter of a percent of ballots were rejected. By comparison, 3.5% of primary ballots were deemed defective in 2020, with no way to fix them. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters ‘cured’ majority of defective ballots in primary voting, resulting in low rejection rate.
colchestersun.com
A two-vote difference between Erhard Mahnke and Martine Gulick sparks recount between the two Chittenden-Central State Senate candidates
ESSEX — A two-vote difference has sparked a recount for the Democratic nomination in the Chittenden-Central State Senate race. The recount will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. The recount was petitioned by candidate Erhard Mahnke, who lost by two votes to candidate Martine Gulick. The law...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
State, health care providers outline resources to address opioids and substance use disorder
Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine speaks Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin as Governor Scott, behind him, listen. Screen grab from press conference(link is external). Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing on Thursday at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available resources...
vermontbiz.com
New plan for Milton Town Forest focuses on biodiversity, demonstration and education
Vermont Business Magazine A new forest management plan for the Milton Town Forest was approved by the Milton Select Board on July 18. The plan was prepared for the Town of Milton by Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, working in conjunction with the Milton Conservation Commission over the last two years.
Addison Independent
By the Way for Aug. 18, 2022
Gasoline prices in Vermont fell 10.3 cents per gallon this past last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon Wednesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 626 stations in Vermont. Prices in Vermont are 33.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but stand $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago. And Vermont consumers aren’t seeing the kind of gas price reductions being seen in other parts of the country. The national average price of gas fell 9.9 cents to $3.92 per gallon during the past week. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
nbcboston.com
With Low Water Exposing Junk and Ricks, Vt. City Finds Opportunities
Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low level, according to National Weather Service data.
mynbc5.com
Construction for emergency shelter units begins in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The construction of 30 homeless shelter units in Burlington is ramping up and some members of the community are talking about the project and what it means for the neighborhood. Construction has begun on Elmwood Avenue, not too far from where Laura McCormick works and her...
Barton Chronicle
Materials and homes in short supply
Mr. and Ms. L began building their new home in Orleans County in May. For them, it will be a place to spend their retirement, have their grandchildren to stay, and an opportunity to have a smaller space than their previous homes. Though each of them has bought and sold several houses in the past, this is Ms. L’s first time going through the home building process, and she said her experience has not been a good one.
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Comments / 0