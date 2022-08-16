ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Weekend work scheduled on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

PennDOT announced Saturday that expansion dam repairs are scheduled over multiple weekends on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from approximately 9...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed. Get daily news,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Train derailment leaves mangled mess of rail cars just feet from Chester County home

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A train jumped the tracks in Chester County, ending up just a few feet from the side porch and garage of a home. Crews have brought in heavy equipment to clean up the mangled mess of steel and debris.The derailment took place in Newlin Township.For the second time in about two years, Trudie Powell says rail cars were offloaded and lifted after landing in her backyard near Coatesville, Chester County. She was sitting on her back deck, drinking a glass of iced tea, when all of a sudden she saw train cars heading right towards...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

abc27 veteran pulls plug on newsroom’s final fax machine; New staffer: ‘What’s a cover sheet?’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — George Richards and the fax machine on his desk have been through a lot together. “It’s kept me company here for years,” said Richards, abc27’s assignment manager, who has been at the station since… well… long enough to remember the station’s first fax machine, “a smaller machine with specially treated paper … thermal paper and a cutting bar.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

283 east reopened near Middletown after crash

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Shooting incident in York city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
YORK, PA
abc27.com

14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site

The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Route 222 in Lancaster to be resurfaced; delays expected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City. The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26. The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA

