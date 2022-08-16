Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Summer is Almost Over for the Kiddos - 3 Fun Things to do Before Heading Back to Daycare and SchoolMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
WGAL
Lancaster County residents kept awake by bridge noise now sleeping easier after fix
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After an8 On Your Side investigation into a noisy bridge in Lancaster County, PennDOT came out and fixed it. Residents who were once kept up by the noise are now sleeping easier. "All I heard was 'Bu-bump. Bu-bump.' All the time. It was horrible,"...
TSA stops Reading man from carrying loaded handgun onto flight at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration agents at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man from boarding his flight with a loaded handgun on Monday, the TSA said in a press release. The man, a resident of Reading, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm...
WGAL
Weekend work scheduled on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge
PennDOT announced Saturday that expansion dam repairs are scheduled over multiple weekends on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from approximately 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]
You can tell from driving up the hill where Sight & Sound Theatre is located, that it's going to be grand. The land, how well it is maintained, the professional staff navigating the buses and cars parking, the majestic building overlooking the fields. It's unique.
Woman struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown, no other vehicle involved: Police
Police have confirmed the woman was not struck by a fleeing vehicle prior to being hit by the SEPTA bus.
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed. Get daily news,...
Train derailment leaves mangled mess of rail cars just feet from Chester County home
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A train jumped the tracks in Chester County, ending up just a few feet from the side porch and garage of a home. Crews have brought in heavy equipment to clean up the mangled mess of steel and debris.The derailment took place in Newlin Township.For the second time in about two years, Trudie Powell says rail cars were offloaded and lifted after landing in her backyard near Coatesville, Chester County. She was sitting on her back deck, drinking a glass of iced tea, when all of a sudden she saw train cars heading right towards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
abc27 veteran pulls plug on newsroom’s final fax machine; New staffer: ‘What’s a cover sheet?’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — George Richards and the fax machine on his desk have been through a lot together. “It’s kept me company here for years,” said Richards, abc27’s assignment manager, who has been at the station since… well… long enough to remember the station’s first fax machine, “a smaller machine with specially treated paper … thermal paper and a cutting bar.”
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
abc27.com
Shooting incident in York city
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
PA Man Finds Rare Purple Pearl In Clam While Eating Out On Vacation: Report
A Pennsylvania man on vacation with his family made an unusual discovery while enjoying an otherwise usual meal at a Delaware restaurant, Fox5DC reports. Scott Overland, of Phoenixville, thought he found a piece of candy in the clam he ordered at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, but it turned out to be a rare purple pearl, the outlet says.
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site
The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
abc27.com
Route 222 in Lancaster to be resurfaced; delays expected
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City. The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26. The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA...
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
Comments / 0