Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Power line down on construction equipment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls

Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews were called to an area near the Sioux Steel construction site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at the scene from the KELOLAND LiveCam at Falls Park around 8 a.m. You can see lights from a fire truck...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate crash in northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Sioux Falls. It happened near Interstate 2-29 and Benson Road. Traffic was blocked for some time. We are still waiting to hear from authorities, but it appears a semi and motorcycle were involved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Accidents
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
dakotanewsnow.com

First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now is bringing you a developing story. Very few details have been released on the incident near the I-90/Highway 38 intersection between Hartford and Sioux Falls. Several...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shorter days are coming into their own

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?

The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App

When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV

Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update on Minnehaha County's only medical marijuana dispensary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aunt wants closure in niece's undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 https://kikn.com/

