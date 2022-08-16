ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday, August 19 marks 200 days since Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton. His picture has been shared far and wide. Search parties have occurred dozens of times. Thus far, not a trace has been found. At a vigil Friday night at “Codi’s Fence”...
Mr. Lester Conquest

Funeral service for Mr. Lester Conquest of Upper Marlboro, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. There will be a viewing for family and friends from 11 AM until 12 noon. Burial will be held at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Wattsville, Va. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac.
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Receives Magnet Redesignation For Nursing Excellence

NEWPORT NEWS-Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital received Magnet redesignation in May for its nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Magnet designation is one of the most prestigious and coveted recognitions that a hospital can achieve for nursing excellence in the United States. Mary Immaculate Hospital acquired initial...
Worldwide “Gloucester Day” Scheduled For September 3

GLOUCESTER – As with many places in the United States, Gloucester County can trace its roots to England. After all, it was named for Henry Stuart, the Duke of Gloucester, who was the third son of King Charles I. The two localities have maintained a relationship since Gloucester, VA,...
Reel team headed to Newport News

August 18, 1911 — The Luray Fire Department will leave for Newport News next Tuesday morning. About 25 or 30 members are expected to go. The reel team has been in daily practice for the last two weeks. The fare to Newport News for uniformed firemen is $5.10 for...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY

1. For sale..stationary exercise bike..excellent condition $50.00. 2. OLD MILITARY SWORD IN 1800S….$3 18 FRESH EGGS 757-387-0968. 4. 757-710-5238 2005 BUICK RIVERA LOADED GOOD SHAPE NEEDS TRANSMISSION FILTER $600 CASH… 1 AC LOG TURKEY RUN ROAD.. HIGH $29,000.. SCRAP REFRIGERATORS AND WASHERS.. NEEDS GRASS AND WEED EATING.. WILL TRADE…
