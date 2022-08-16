Read full article on original website
dawgsports.com
Know Thy Enemy: The Oregon Ducks
Georgia has twelve regular season football opponents in 2022. And you should know about them. Every. Single. One. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We begin our tour of the schedule with the Oregon Ducks, an unfamiliar opponent with a very familiar face at the helm. The Duck...
Mario Cristobal had below .500 record versus spread at Oregon
Despite a 35-13 record in four seasons as the head coach at Oregon, the Ducks finished below .500 against the spread during the Mario Cristobal era. In an examination by the College Football News, Cristobal ranks ninth out of the 11 ACC head coaches studied. The ACC has three head coaches in their first jobs.
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Who could be next to commit to Oregon in the 2023 class?
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class has added five prospects to its group and the Ducks now sit with 16 verbal commitments and ranked No. 14 in the country. With August being.
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Aug. 18
Check back for updates throughout the night and game coverage later on OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free site for Orange County high school sports. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @OCSportszone. THURSDAY, AUG. 18. LB Millikan 62, Santa Ana 13 (F) Click here for photos and story. Capistrano Valley...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
Rams fan pleads not guilty in SoFi Stadium attack that left 49ers fan in coma
A Rams fan accused of assaulting a 49ers fan in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium earlier this year entered a not guilty plea in court Wednesday. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes was charged with one count of battery with serious bodily injury as a result of the Jan. 30 confrontation that took place during the NFC […]
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
Bakersfield Californian
GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
police1.com
Calif. city installs deterrent to prevent street takeovers
COMPTON, Calif. — “Botts’ Dots,” or small bumps in the roadways used to deter drivers from performing donuts or spinouts, have been installed in two intersections in Compton, California. These are the first set of Botts’ Dots that have been installed as a step to prevent...
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
