Economy

CoinDesk

Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months, Dashing Recovery Hopes

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $22,000 early Friday, reversing gains spurred by the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figure released last week and leading the broader crypto market down. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap fell over 7% to as low as $21,500, the lowest price since July 27, CoinDesk data shows. The...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

FDIC Orders Crypto Exchange FTX US, 4 Others to Cease 'Misleading' Claims

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) published five cease-and-desist orders Friday, including one to crypto exchange FTX US, alleging they mislead investors by suggesting their accounts are insured through the government agency. The Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.com, SmartAsset.com and FDICCrypto.com websites were also directed to cease these alleged misrepresentations. The FDIC...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
State
Kansas State
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
The Independent

DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap

Aaliyah Manning’s dreams of becoming a psychologist ended abruptly during her freshman year at Potomac State in West Virginia when the cost of continuing her education became overwhelming.“The money just wasn’t there,” she said. “I knew I wasn’t going to finish so I just had fun.”After a year, Manning, 25, was back in the nation's capital working fast food jobs. Now she lives largely on public assistance in a two-bedroom apartment with her boyfriend, his mother and his 9-year-old daughter from another relationship. She still has student debt and there’s a baby boy on the way.She sees a brighter...
EDUCATION
CoinDesk

The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
MARKETS
Economy
U.S. Department of the Treasury
CoinDesk

US Tribal Nation Economic Zone Publishes Draft Rules for DAOs

A digital economic zone backed by the Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill, South Carolina, wants to recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as either unincorporated non-profit associations or limited liability companies, draft rules published Wednesday show. DAOs are blockchain-based governance bodies that have no central authority. Typically, members holding the...
ROCK HILL, SC
CoinDesk

Ripple Unveils Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Ripple has introduced its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) service in Brazil in partnership with Travelex Bank, it announced Thursday. The digital payment company's ODL uses...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

What Are Rollups? ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups Explained

Blockchains, like Ethereum, can be slow and expensive. Having to spend $25 or more in gas fees for a single transaction is not ideal if you want to complete a decentralized finance (DeFi) trade. That’s why layer 2 systems such as rollups have emerged. Rollups process transactions on another, faster...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems

The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns

BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
STOCKS

