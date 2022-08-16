Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months, Dashing Recovery Hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $22,000 early Friday, reversing gains spurred by the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figure released last week and leading the broader crypto market down. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap fell over 7% to as low as $21,500, the lowest price since July 27, CoinDesk data shows. The...
CoinDesk
FDIC Orders Crypto Exchange FTX US, 4 Others to Cease 'Misleading' Claims
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) published five cease-and-desist orders Friday, including one to crypto exchange FTX US, alleging they mislead investors by suggesting their accounts are insured through the government agency. The Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.com, SmartAsset.com and FDICCrypto.com websites were also directed to cease these alleged misrepresentations. The FDIC...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
FOXBusiness
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to fight a potential Chinese invasion is learning lessons from Ukraine, report says
Military experts say that Taiwan could use smaller weapons like handheld missiles and drones to defend against China's huge army.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Aaliyah Manning’s dreams of becoming a psychologist ended abruptly during her freshman year at Potomac State in West Virginia when the cost of continuing her education became overwhelming.“The money just wasn’t there,” she said. “I knew I wasn’t going to finish so I just had fun.”After a year, Manning, 25, was back in the nation's capital working fast food jobs. Now she lives largely on public assistance in a two-bedroom apartment with her boyfriend, his mother and his 9-year-old daughter from another relationship. She still has student debt and there’s a baby boy on the way.She sees a brighter...
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk
US Tribal Nation Economic Zone Publishes Draft Rules for DAOs
A digital economic zone backed by the Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill, South Carolina, wants to recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as either unincorporated non-profit associations or limited liability companies, draft rules published Wednesday show. DAOs are blockchain-based governance bodies that have no central authority. Typically, members holding the...
CoinDesk
#FreeAlexPertsev: Protests Planned for Amsterdam Following Tornado Cash Developer’s Arrest
A week after the arrest of Tornado Cash software developer Alex Pertsev in the Netherlands, the outpouring of dissent from the international crypto community is about to take to the streets. Pertsev’s wife, Xenia Malik, is encouraging supporters to demonstrate in Amsterdam’s historic Dam Square Saturday. She hopes the protest...
CoinDesk
Ripple Unveils Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Ripple has introduced its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) service in Brazil in partnership with Travelex Bank, it announced Thursday. The digital payment company's ODL uses...
CoinDesk
What Are Rollups? ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups Explained
Blockchains, like Ethereum, can be slow and expensive. Having to spend $25 or more in gas fees for a single transaction is not ideal if you want to complete a decentralized finance (DeFi) trade. That’s why layer 2 systems such as rollups have emerged. Rollups process transactions on another, faster...
CoinDesk
Many Bored Ape NFTs Are in Danger of Getting Liquidated as Borrowed Money Comes Back to Bite
Dozens of Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible tokens (NFT) purchased with borrowed money sit perilously close to being forcibly sold, and there's worry that could trigger even more liquidations. The problem is brewing at BendDAO, a peer-to-peer lending service that lets users borrow ether (ETH) against their NFTs. Customers can...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Now Says It Likely Has Enough Cash to Last Through End of Year
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network now likely has enough money to fund its operations until the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Chris Ferraro testified Friday during a bankruptcy hearing call with creditors. Celsius had previously estimated that it would run out of cash by the end of October,...
CoinDesk
HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems
The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns
BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
