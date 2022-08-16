Read full article on original website
Related
The best desktop computer for photo editing – PCs and Macs for photographers
The best desktop computer for photo editing will keep you future-proofed for editing images and working from home
Cult of Mac
Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
ZDNet
How to create a Linux virtual machine with VirtualBox
Linux is everywhere -- in phones, smart appliances, cloud storage services, cars, thermostats, and just about everything with an embedded system or a major third-party service. It can also be on your desktop. Linux is a fantastic choice as a desktop operating system because it's incredibly reliable, secure, and more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones let us listen to audiobooks, stream TV shows, check our email, and more. However, some activities simply require a proper computer. But when those times aren't enough to warrant carrying even an extra four pounds of machinery, the solution is an ultralight notebook. And if you're shopping for a laptop, you may as well get one with an excellent screen to display your content beautifully.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
Business Insider
Why your PC won't turn on and 10 ways to troubleshoot your Windows computer
To fix a Windows PC that won't turn on, first try ruling out a faulty power supply or outlet. You can also try checking for beep codes, display issues, unusual BIOS settings, or troubleshoot the PC in Safe Mode. Other fixes include disconnecting non-essential devices and checking for loose components...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could you also speed up my Windows PC's boot time, Microsoft?
Apparently all it takes is a shorter logo screen to get Xbox's up and running faster. While it's definitely wonderful news out of The Verge (opens in new tab) that Microsoft has managed to speed up boot times for Xbox users, it has left us with one very important question. Can we get a little extra boot speed over on the PC side, please?
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall NVIDIA drivers in Windows
If you are planning to upgrade your NVIDIA graphics card or switch from NVIDIA to AMD, you might want to uninstall the drivers for your old NVIDIA graphics card. Having old or residual drivers may cause stability issues and applications like games to stutter or hardware to malfunction. It is also a good idea to completely remove the drivers for old hardware that you are not using to improve Windows boot time.
How to Boot to BIOS in Windows 11
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The Windows 11 POST (Power On Self-Test) process happens quickly for improved startup times, leaving little room to hit the designated setup key and access the BIOS menu.
The Windows Club
How to Free up, Reduce or Limit RAM usage in Windows 11
You may notice your Windows 11 system is taking a performance hit which could potentially lead to a crash, freezing or not responding issues – this is primarily due to the computer keeps running high on memory usage in some cases. In this post, we will offer ways PC users can free up, reduce or limit RAM usage on their devices.
The Windows Club
Make Windows ignore external USB HDD during boot for faster startup
When you turn on your PC, a lot goes behind the scene, starting with the detection of connected hardware. When you have multiple external drives or USB HDD connected to a PC, the UEFI or BIOS will wait for the drives to boot up and check if it needs to boot up from which of the connected storage.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,700. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as the Alienware x17 would typically set you back $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of Premium Support. Act quickly, and click over to Dell to grab this deal while you can.
The Windows Club
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
The Windows Club
How to Electronically Sign a Document in Windows 11/10
Electronic signatures have gained popularity in recent years in the business world. Every now and then, people require signed documents as proof of verification from the owner. While it is common to print-sign-scan documents, there’s a more convenient way of signing a digital document. You can add an electronic signature to a document without having to manually sign a printed copy of the document.
The Windows Club
Fix Valorant Error Code VAL 9 the right way
Valorant gamers cannot connect to the server as every time they try to do the same, they are met with Error Code VAL 9 in Valorant. The error code implies some network issue on your end or the server’s end. As for the former, we can try to fix the problem, but for the latter, there is nothing you can do other than keep checking the server status. In this post, we are going to talk about this error code and see what you can do to resolve it.
The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more
The Windows Club
These files have properties that can’t be read
While opening a media file in the Photos app, if you get These files have properties that can’t be read, so we couldn’t add them error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. It appears when you try to open or import them in the Windows Photos app on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC.
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs could be delayed for a worrying reason
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs have been pushed back slightly in terms of the on-sale date when chips will hit the shelves, if further chatter from the grapevine is to be believed. As ever, exercise plenty of skepticism around this, as the source isn’t the strongest – the Chiphell forums in China, but this has provided accurate enough leakage at times in the past. The rumor comes from a reviewer on Chiphell who posted (opens in new tab) to claim that AMD has changed the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to account for a postponed launch (as highlighted by VideoCardz (opens in new tab)).
Comments / 0