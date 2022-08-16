ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Eater

This Hot LA Restaurant Is Now Doing Indian-Italian Pan Pizzas

Buzzy Silver Lake Indian sports bar Pijja Palace — already known for its Indian-Italian pizza and pasta combos — will launch delivery and takeout via Caviar and Toast on August 19. Along with the launch comes a brand-new style of thicker square pizza that can only be ordered via takeout and delivery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Newcomer Loquat Is Brewing the Future of Coffee in Cypress Park

The partners behind Highland Park’s popular Kumquat Coffee opened a sister location in Cypress Park last week. But this one’s got a different name and menu, and will easily join the wave of contemporary coffeehouses in Los Angeles. Loquat Coffee is less than a mile away from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Acclaimed LA Chef Overseeing All Dining at New Downtown Hotel

A downtown boutique hotel that’s getting revamped and renamed will include several new dining venues developed by a well-known Los Angeles chef. Fifth Avenue’s Hotel Palomar, which was purchased and renovated by boutique hotel company Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in 2015, will debut later this fall as Kimpton Alma San Diego.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Big Japanese Dining Group Opens a Bold New Bento Option Downtown

Downtown Los Angeles has a new modern Japanese bento restaurant that is mixing Southern California ingredients with both traditional and nontraditional preparations. Located across from the former LA Times building at 1102 Lawrence Street, the newly opened Guzzu Bento-Ya comes from brothers Anthony and Len Hayashi, along with managing partner David Chen, and will officially open for service on August 24.
LOS ANGELES, CA

