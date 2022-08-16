ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
geekwire.com

Microsoft engineering vets raise $7.75M for mobile app testing startup

Sofy, a Seattle startup that provides developers and quality assessment professionals a no-code platform to test their mobile apps, has raised $7.75 million in new funding. The cash will be used to expand the platform’s capabilities to serve web and API functions, an addition to its current ability to test mobile apps, CEO and co-founder Sayed Hamid told GeekWire in an email. He added that the company will also boost its sales and marketing team, doubling its headcount by the end of the year.
geekwire.com

Nortis, a Seattle-based startup developing ‘organ-on-a-chip’ tech, raises cash

Nortis, a Seattle-area startup founded in 2011 that markets “organ-on-a-chip” technology, has raised $6 million, according to an SEC filing. The company’s microfluidic chips foster the growth of human cells in ways that resemble organs, and have been used to create kidney, liver, blood vessel, heart, intestine, and tumor models for researchers.
geekwire.com

Startup detects COVID-19 using spit, light, and a computer built to analyze patterns

A Seattle-area startup called Pattern Computer is developing a rapid COVID-19 test based on patterns in light from spit, one of several projects moving ahead from the 7-year-old company that designed its own computer from scratch. The company’s “Pattern Discovery Engine” was created specifically to discover and analyze patterns and...
