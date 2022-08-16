Sofy, a Seattle startup that provides developers and quality assessment professionals a no-code platform to test their mobile apps, has raised $7.75 million in new funding. The cash will be used to expand the platform’s capabilities to serve web and API functions, an addition to its current ability to test mobile apps, CEO and co-founder Sayed Hamid told GeekWire in an email. He added that the company will also boost its sales and marketing team, doubling its headcount by the end of the year.

