ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Comments / 6

LOVE GOD
4d ago

and I live behind the auto zone right beside it what's going on most the time police is hiding at the auto zone late night waiting on people driving fast SMH.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Robbery#Police#Property Crime#Shore News Network
foxbaltimore.com

Two men arrested for possession, intent to distribute crack cocaine

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were arrested in Carroll County in connection to a drug trafficking task force. According to police, members of the Carroll County Drug and Firearms Trafficking Task Force received a drug trafficking complaint, prompting an investigation. Law enforcement in both Carroll County and the Pennsylvania...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy