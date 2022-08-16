ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
mocoshow.com

Suspect Arrested for Strong-Armed Robbery of Hardware Store

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills, MD for the Saturday, July 30, 2022, for the strong-armed robbery of an employee of the Ace Hardware store in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue. At approximately 4 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the above location for a shoplifting in progress.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Caught On Camera#H Street#D C#Violent Crime
WJLA

3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy