Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills, MD for the Saturday, July 30, 2022, for the strong-armed robbery of an employee of the Ace Hardware store in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue. At approximately 4 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the above location for a shoplifting in progress.

TEMPLE HILLS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO