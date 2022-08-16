Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
D.C. Police Search For Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating an burglary that...
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Northwest D.C. Burglar Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
71-Year-Old Woman Caught in Crossfire, Killed in Lanham
LANHAM, MD – Police believe a 71-year-old woman caught in gunshot crossfire and killed on...
One Shot and Killed in Overnight Shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot and left for dead in the Midtown...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested for Strong-Armed Robbery of Hardware Store
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills, MD for the Saturday, July 30, 2022, for the strong-armed robbery of an employee of the Ace Hardware store in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue. At approximately 4 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the above location for a shoplifting in progress.
Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases. A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime. Just after 7 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect Opens Fire On Man Sitting in Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting which took place last night...
WJLA
3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
Police Release Sketch of Man Wanted for Choking Woman in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD – Police in Montgomery County have released a sketch of a suspect...
Baltimore Police Arrest Repeat Violent Offender For Shooting 45 Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting of...
fox5dc.com
Family demands answers in killing of special police officer during training at DC Library
WASHINGTON - A local special police officer's family is demanding answers after she was killed at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. during a work related training earlier this month. The incident happened on August 4, during a "baton" training being conducted by retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant Jesse...
Four Juveniles Arrested in D.C. Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded for an armed robbery at...
20-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Prince George’s County Mall Food Court
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A man was shot and killed in the food court at the...
Shore News Network
110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1