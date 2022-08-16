Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
During a ride to a friend's house, guy's life changed foreverKath LeeLargo, MD
Related
Baltimore Police Capture Pictures of Shooting Suspects Who Struck Pedestrian
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects...
One Shot and Killed in Overnight Shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot and left for dead in the Midtown...
71-Year-Old Woman Caught in Crossfire, Killed in Lanham
LANHAM, MD – Police believe a 71-year-old woman caught in gunshot crossfire and killed on...
Baltimore Police Arrest Repeat Violent Offender For Shooting 45 Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
34 Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon on Northwest Baltimore. This...
Suspect Opens Fire On Man Sitting in Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting which took place last night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Man wounded in afternoon shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
District Heights Man Shot and Killed
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A 28-year-old from District Heights was shot and killed Wednesday night....
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded for an armed robbery at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23 Year-Old Shot In Shoulder In Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23 year-old man was shot in the shoulder last night. The...
Man arrested after robbing 7/11 store for the fifth time
Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man after he robbed the same 7/11 five times. The robberies started in June.
22 Year-old Man Shot in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 22 year-old...
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
D.C. Police Search For Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating an burglary that...
D.C. Police Solve 30 year-Old Cold Case Murder
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
Suspect Sentenced For 'Brutal Attack' Outside Minimart On Busy Downtown Baltimore Street
A man has admitted to fatally beating a man in front of the Downtown Minimart in Baltimore back in 2020, authorities say. Alante Batson pleaded guilty to the beating that killed Dionte Green on the 200 block of W Lexington Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, according to the State's Attorney of Baltimore City.
Jury begins deliberations in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations have started in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.He has testified he did not kill his daughter.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was...
Shore News Network
110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0