ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linthicum Heights, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linthicum Heights, MD
Linthicum Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Tobacco House#K 9
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Baltimore

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations have started in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.He has testified he did not kill his daughter.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy