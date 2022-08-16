ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
34-year-old man shot in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Liberty Square, a West Baltimore neighborhood just near Druid Hill Park, police said.Officers responded to the 3700 block of Towanda Avenue about 2:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.He was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries, police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
