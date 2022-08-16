Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases. A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime. Just after 7 a.m....
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
One Shot and Killed in Overnight Shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot and left for dead in the Midtown...
D.C. Police Solve 30 year-Old Cold Case Murder
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
34-year-old man shot in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Liberty Square, a West Baltimore neighborhood just near Druid Hill Park, police said.Officers responded to the 3700 block of Towanda Avenue about 2:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.He was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries, police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore Police Capture Pictures of Shooting Suspects Who Struck Pedestrian
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
34 Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon on Northwest Baltimore. This...
Four Juveniles Arrested in D.C. Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The killing took place on Oct. 21 of that year near 4th and Trenton streets SE. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location. An autopsy showed that McManus died by […]
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
fox5dc.com
Family demands answers in killing of special police officer during training at DC Library
WASHINGTON - A local special police officer's family is demanding answers after she was killed at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. during a work related training earlier this month. The incident happened on August 4, during a "baton" training being conducted by retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant Jesse...
22 Year-old Man Shot in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 22 year-old...
71-Year-Old Woman Caught in Crossfire, Killed in Lanham
LANHAM, MD – Police believe a 71-year-old woman caught in gunshot crossfire and killed on...
Suspect Opens Fire On Man Sitting in Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting which took place last night...
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
