BALTIMORE -- A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in Liberty Square, a West Baltimore neighborhood just near Druid Hill Park, police said.Officers responded to the 3700 block of Towanda Avenue about 2:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.He was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries, police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO