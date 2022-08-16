ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Day: Alabama ‘Flows’ to the Top of the Chart for First Time in 1980

By Jim Casey
 4 days ago

Music. Hair. State of mind. Alabama has had great flow from the beginning. And the four-piece band—Randy Owen, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Mark Herndon—began its Hall of Fame flow on August 16, 1980, when “Tennessee River” flowed to the top of the country chart.

The tune began an unprecedented streak of 21 consecutive singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Of course, the band scored an additional dozen chart-toppers to bring their total to 33. But it all started with 1980’s “Tennessee River.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1ImRF8hli8 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tennessee River (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1ImRF8hli8)

Own the Flow

Alabama owned the country charts in the 1980s. RCA Records took a chance by signing the foursome in March 1980. Known as Wildcountry at the time, almost every major label had turned them down because vocal groups that played their own instruments were considered more suited to rock.

Rebranded as Alabama, the foursome took country music by storm.

Unlike country “vocal” groups—such as the Oak Ridge Boys and the Statler Brothers—Alabama redefined what it meant to be a country band.

Alabama Scores

Alabama recorded its first single for RCA, “Tennessee River,” on April 16, 1980. Penned by frontman Randy Owen, the fiddle-heavy tune tackled the topic of settling down with a family “on the Tennessee River” after a bout of wanderlust.

Of course, Randy, Jeff, and Teddy were from Fort Payne, Alabama. The city’s proximity to the Tennessee River helped give the song an authentic, natural flow.

The tune is also the reason Jeff Cook—who played lead guitar—began playing the fiddle in the first place.

Released on May 16, 1980, “Tennessee River” surged up the charts. On August 16, the single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song began Alabama’s streak of 21 straight No. 1 singles on the chart that capped with “You’ve Got the Touch” in 1987.

Now, Alabama is widely regarded as the greatest band in country music history. The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted the band in 2005. The Academy of Country Music named Alabama the Artist of the Decade (1980s). And Jeff Cook was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2018.

The post On This Day: Alabama 'Flows' to the Top of the Chart for First Time in 1980 appeared first on Outsider .

Outsider.com

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
OLDSMAR, FL
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About ‘Celebrity Wheel’

Wheel of Fortune premieres its milestone 40th season on Monday, September 12th. As always, fans are excited to welcome back game show stalwart Vanna White. However, ahead of the traditional show’s return, fans are also clamoring for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel. And, with just a few weeks until her small screen return, Vanna White has revealed her true feelings about the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Gary Busey Facing Criminal Charges in New Jersey

Texas native and famous actor Gary Busey is reportedly facing charges out of New Jersey as authorities claim he made inappropriate contact with attendees at Monster Mania Con last weekend. According to TMZ, the TV and film was hit with four charges by the Cherry Hill Police Department on Friday...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

