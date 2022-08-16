ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Planning 3-Day Wedding Celebration

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qk1x_0hJIy3Fn00
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are coming up on the one-month anniversary of their Las Vegas nuptials and are reportedly gearing up to celebrate their love with a three-day wedding celebration.

According to Page Six , an insider confirmed the pair are planning a huge party with family and friends to celebrate their dream wedding, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday (August 19). The ceremony will follow on Saturday and the wedding weekend will conclude with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

"It's going to be all about J.Lo," the source said. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."

Not much else is known about their upcoming wedding party at the moment, given they tend to keep details of their relationship private , but the "On the Floor" singer is reportedly set to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress crafted in Italy. TMZ previously reported the private party could take place at the Argo director's home in Riceboro, Georgia, about an hour outside Savannah.

The pair officially tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony on July 17, barely making the midnight cutoff for weddings at the chapel. She has since revealed sweet details from the long-awaited union , including where she got her wedding dress and what it means to finally be married to her love.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Riceboro, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.
RICEBORO, GA
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding Planning#Wedding Party#Tmz#Argo
RadarOnline

Ben Affleck's Mom Pushed In Wheelchair After Being Released From Hospital Following Nasty Fall Before Wedding With J. Lo

Ben Affleck's mom has been released from the hospital just in time for the actor and Jennifer Lopez's rehearsal dinner. Radar has learned that Christopher Anne Boldt has left Liberty County Medical Center hours after she was rushed to the facility following a nasty fall that left her with a bloody leg and in need of stitches.Unfortunately, this all went down at Affleck's sprawling Georgia estate hours before he and his new bride were set to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family at their rehearsal dinner. While the show can go on now that Affleck's mother has been released,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy