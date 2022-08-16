Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Pics Of Stunning Wedding Dress

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing brand new photos of her stunning wedding dress from her Italian ceremony with husband Travis Barker .

The Poosh founder recently took to Instagram to wish "iconic" dress designer Domenico Dolce a happy birthday, sharing new looks at the beautiful mini-dress as it was being designed. In the set of photos, the pair can be seen trying out different skirts and veils with the short, lacy gown with overlaid white bodice, including the lengthy veil she ultimately wore while saying "I do."

"I will forever cherish all of the moments with you designing my wedding dress, the endless laughs and your vision and for making me feel like a princess," she gushed in the caption. "I love you and hope you have the most magical birthday!"

Kardashian wed the blink-182 drummer in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May surrounded by family and friends . The nuptials came just weeks after they officially tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara on May 15, joined by the rocker's father and Kardashian's grandmother. Giving a hint at her future dress, she wore a bridal white mini-dress and veil while he donned an all-black tuxedo. In all, the couple had three weddings, including their first in a midnight ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel that ultimately wasn't official due to missing legal documents.