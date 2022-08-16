ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Pics Of Stunning Wedding Dress

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxqaK_0hJIy1UL00
Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing brand new photos of her stunning wedding dress from her Italian ceremony with husband Travis Barker .

The Poosh founder recently took to Instagram to wish "iconic" dress designer Domenico Dolce a happy birthday, sharing new looks at the beautiful mini-dress as it was being designed. In the set of photos, the pair can be seen trying out different skirts and veils with the short, lacy gown with overlaid white bodice, including the lengthy veil she ultimately wore while saying "I do."

"I will forever cherish all of the moments with you designing my wedding dress, the endless laughs and your vision and for making me feel like a princess," she gushed in the caption. "I love you and hope you have the most magical birthday!"

Kardashian wed the blink-182 drummer in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May surrounded by family and friends . The nuptials came just weeks after they officially tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara on May 15, joined by the rocker's father and Kardashian's grandmother. Giving a hint at her future dress, she wore a bridal white mini-dress and veil while he donned an all-black tuxedo. In all, the couple had three weddings, including their first in a midnight ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel that ultimately wasn't official due to missing legal documents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Domenico Dolce
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy