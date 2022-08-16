Zayn Surprises Fans With Another Heartfelt One Direction Cover

Photo: Getty Images

Zayn is back on Instagram giving One Direction fans a dose of nostalgia. On Monday night (August 15th) the singer shared of video of himself singing an a cappella rendition of the fan favorite "Night Changes." The song was featured on the beloved boy band's fourth studio album aptly titled Four . The album came out in 2014 and was preceded by two singles, the track you can hear Zayn singing below, and "Steal My Girl."

Four was also One Direction's last album with Zayn as a member who announced he was leaving the band on March 25th, 2015. The band's next and final album Made In the A.M. did not include Zayn.

Earlier this summer, Zayn posted a video of himself singing another One Direction song "You and I." At the time, fans freaked out over the unprecedented nod to his boy band days. "ZAYN YOU HAVE SUMMONED THE WHOLE FANDOM," one fan wrote. The video came after Liam Payne made headlines for saying he "disliked" Zayn in an interview on the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast .

Following the backlash, Payne later clarified his comments tweeting , "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."