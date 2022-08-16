ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zayn Surprises Fans With Another Heartfelt One Direction Cover

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaQaH_0hJIy0bc00
Photo: Getty Images

Zayn is back on Instagram giving One Direction fans a dose of nostalgia. On Monday night (August 15th) the singer shared of video of himself singing an a cappella rendition of the fan favorite "Night Changes." The song was featured on the beloved boy band's fourth studio album aptly titled Four . The album came out in 2014 and was preceded by two singles, the track you can hear Zayn singing below, and "Steal My Girl."

Four was also One Direction's last album with Zayn as a member who announced he was leaving the band on March 25th, 2015. The band's next and final album Made In the A.M. did not include Zayn.

Earlier this summer, Zayn posted a video of himself singing another One Direction song "You and I." At the time, fans freaked out over the unprecedented nod to his boy band days. "ZAYN YOU HAVE SUMMONED THE WHOLE FANDOM," one fan wrote. The video came after Liam Payne made headlines for saying he "disliked" Zayn in an interview on the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast .

Following the backlash, Payne later clarified his comments tweeting , "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Logan Paul
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy