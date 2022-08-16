Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxideKath Lee
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
Related
Miami New Times
Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations
In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
Here's The Best Loaded Fries In Florida
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in every state.
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
Miami New Times
Meet Kim Donovan, South Florida’s Stage Mom
The Stage Mom Mini Fest doesn't sound like the head-banging extravaganza local bands might brag about playing. But those familiar with Kim Donovan's Stage Mom podcast know better. A Broward native, Donovan has been interviewing fledgling acts across South Florida since early January, including Opposition Dolls, Young Fiction, Dirty Rivals,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Woofs and Waffles, Polo Norte Ice Cream, Pittie Mixer, and More
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Woofs and Waffles Brunch, Dog Fish Miami's newest beer release, Pittie Mixer by Ceiba, Twilight Funhouse, Cracked by Chef Adrianne's new brunch, and free ice cream from Polo Norte Restaurant. Know of an event that should be shared on our list?...
secretmiami.com
Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November
Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Pérez Art Museum Miami was recently gifted a collection of drawings by Christo, and on Friday, the museum is sharing it with the public as part of the exhibition "Christo Drawings: A Gift from the Maria Bechily and Scott Hodes Collection." Christo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude, are known for their impact on the contemporary art scene, thanks to their large-scale environmental installations. In 1983, the pair surrounded several islands in Biscayne Bay with bright-pink fabric for the installation "Surrounded Islands." PAMM's recently acquired collection includes drawings from the project, among other important Christo works. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through June 11, 2023, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Miami New Times
"Escribe Aquí/Write Here" at the Betsy Hotel Inspires Writers and Musicians to Stay and Create
Caridad Moro-Gronlier remembers going to the Betsy Hotel as "a literary citizen." The author, poet, and writer says the boutique hotel on South Beach has been a source of inspiration for her. She was one of the first writers in residence in the Betsy's "Escribe Aquí/Write Here" series, which began...
soulofmiami.org
South Beach Seafood Festival 10/19/22, 10/20/22, 10/21/22, 10/22/22
South Florida’s highly anticipated South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 10th anniversary with a celebration that is gearing up to be the biggest one yet. The festival features special programming, including a $10,000 chef prize and popular live music guests, that will raise the bar for one of the country’s leading seafood events. Taking place from Wednesday, October 19 through Saturday, October 22, the four-day festival is a curated culinary showcase that couples South Florida’s bounty of seafood with the region’s most notable chefs and restaurants. The South Beach Seafood Festival consists of four separate ticketed events taking place throughout the week. The festival begins on Wednesday, October 19th with “An Evening at Joe’s Stone Crab.” Next up, “Crabs, Slabs & Cabs,” takes place the following evening and offers a formal sit-down, five-course dinner highlighting ‘Surf n’ Turf’ reimagined by some of the Magic City’s leading chefs. The event is hosted by GOYA Foods’ Executive Chef Fernando Desa and includes participation from celebrated restaurateur and Pubbelly Sushi partner José Mendín; Fiola Miami’s Executive Chef Danny Ganem; and Meat Market Executive Chef and Owner Sean Brasel, among others. On Friday evening, the gloves come off as 16 of Miami’s top chefs go head-to-head in eight competitive seafood rounds during the annually sold out “Chef Showdown,” coined the ultimate beach bash on South Beach. To commemorate the festival’s 10-year anniversary, one participating chef with the most points of the night will take home a grand prize of $10,000. The series of nightly events builds up to the main celebration, the “South Beach Seafood Festival,” an all-day affair taking place on Saturday, October 22, showcasing a selection of pop-up-cafés by prominent South Florida restaurants, complimentary open bar stations, and packed with live musical performances, interactive experiences, and much more for guests to enjoy.
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach
Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bad idea’: Miami advances plan to move homeless onto island
City of Miami commissioners voted this week to pursue a pilot program to build a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness, despite some calling it a "bad idea" and "heartless."
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
islandernews.com
After a spike this year, rents in the Miami area among highest in the nation
Seeing a spike in rental prices? You're not alone. Two recent studies show the Miami area ranks among the leaders in soaring listing prices -- second in the state and eighth nationally -- with increases between 27% and 28% over the same period from a year ago. The national average...
iheart.com
Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport
In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
Fox News Star Falsely Claims Miami Is Safer Than NYC
Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.With Fox News spending much of the past year-plus portraying Democratic-run cities—most especially NYC—as dystopian...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Rooftop Movie Theater Has A ‘Summerween’ Schedule To Get You In The Halloween Spirit
Everyone knows that October isn’t the only month to enjoy Halloween movies. And luckily for all you horror film buffs living in Miami, Rooftop Cinema Club has released a schedule full of scary movie nights for a full weekend!. It includes all the films you know and love, sure...
10NEWS
The deadly bacteria that's tainting oysters coming out of grade-A kitchens
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is not uncommon for seafood restaurants to have a warning label about the risks of consuming raw seafood and shellfish. However, even with the responsible kitchens, some deadly bacteria still find ways to wreak havoc. That's what happened at Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort...
Comments / 0