South Florida’s highly anticipated South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 10th anniversary with a celebration that is gearing up to be the biggest one yet. The festival features special programming, including a $10,000 chef prize and popular live music guests, that will raise the bar for one of the country’s leading seafood events. Taking place from Wednesday, October 19 through Saturday, October 22, the four-day festival is a curated culinary showcase that couples South Florida’s bounty of seafood with the region’s most notable chefs and restaurants. The South Beach Seafood Festival consists of four separate ticketed events taking place throughout the week. The festival begins on Wednesday, October 19th with “An Evening at Joe’s Stone Crab.” Next up, “Crabs, Slabs & Cabs,” takes place the following evening and offers a formal sit-down, five-course dinner highlighting ‘Surf n’ Turf’ reimagined by some of the Magic City’s leading chefs. The event is hosted by GOYA Foods’ Executive Chef Fernando Desa and includes participation from celebrated restaurateur and Pubbelly Sushi partner José Mendín; Fiola Miami’s Executive Chef Danny Ganem; and Meat Market Executive Chef and Owner Sean Brasel, among others. On Friday evening, the gloves come off as 16 of Miami’s top chefs go head-to-head in eight competitive seafood rounds during the annually sold out “Chef Showdown,” coined the ultimate beach bash on South Beach. To commemorate the festival’s 10-year anniversary, one participating chef with the most points of the night will take home a grand prize of $10,000. The series of nightly events builds up to the main celebration, the “South Beach Seafood Festival,” an all-day affair taking place on Saturday, October 22, showcasing a selection of pop-up-cafés by prominent South Florida restaurants, complimentary open bar stations, and packed with live musical performances, interactive experiences, and much more for guests to enjoy.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO