Miami, FL

Miami New Times

Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations

In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Meet Kim Donovan, South Florida’s Stage Mom

The Stage Mom Mini Fest doesn't sound like the head-banging extravaganza local bands might brag about playing. But those familiar with Kim Donovan's Stage Mom podcast know better. A Broward native, Donovan has been interviewing fledgling acts across South Florida since early January, including Opposition Dolls, Young Fiction, Dirty Rivals,...
FLORIDA STATE
secretmiami.com

Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November

Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami: A Future Underwater?

Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Pérez Art Museum Miami was recently gifted a collection of drawings by Christo, and on Friday, the museum is sharing it with the public as part of the exhibition "Christo Drawings: A Gift from the Maria Bechily and Scott Hodes Collection." Christo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude, are known for their impact on the contemporary art scene, thanks to their large-scale environmental installations. In 1983, the pair surrounded several islands in Biscayne Bay with bright-pink fabric for the installation "Surrounded Islands." PAMM's recently acquired collection includes drawings from the project, among other important Christo works. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through June 11, 2023, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

South Beach Seafood Festival 10/19/22, 10/20/22, 10/21/22, 10/22/22

South Florida’s highly anticipated South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 10th anniversary with a celebration that is gearing up to be the biggest one yet. The festival features special programming, including a $10,000 chef prize and popular live music guests, that will raise the bar for one of the country’s leading seafood events. Taking place from Wednesday, October 19 through Saturday, October 22, the four-day festival is a curated culinary showcase that couples South Florida’s bounty of seafood with the region’s most notable chefs and restaurants. The South Beach Seafood Festival consists of four separate ticketed events taking place throughout the week. The festival begins on Wednesday, October 19th with “An Evening at Joe’s Stone Crab.” Next up, “Crabs, Slabs & Cabs,” takes place the following evening and offers a formal sit-down, five-course dinner highlighting ‘Surf n’ Turf’ reimagined by some of the Magic City’s leading chefs. The event is hosted by GOYA Foods’ Executive Chef Fernando Desa and includes participation from celebrated restaurateur and Pubbelly Sushi partner José Mendín; Fiola Miami’s Executive Chef Danny Ganem; and Meat Market Executive Chef and Owner Sean Brasel, among others. On Friday evening, the gloves come off as 16 of Miami’s top chefs go head-to-head in eight competitive seafood rounds during the annually sold out “Chef Showdown,” coined the ultimate beach bash on South Beach. To commemorate the festival’s 10-year anniversary, one participating chef with the most points of the night will take home a grand prize of $10,000. The series of nightly events builds up to the main celebration, the “South Beach Seafood Festival,” an all-day affair taking place on Saturday, October 22, showcasing a selection of pop-up-cafés by prominent South Florida restaurants, complimentary open bar stations, and packed with live musical performances, interactive experiences, and much more for guests to enjoy.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach

Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens

Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
PINECREST, FL
iheart.com

Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport

In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star Falsely Claims Miami Is Safer Than NYC

Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe mocked and belittled a network guest on Friday for asserting that the crime rates in New York are similar to Florida, declaring that she lives in Miami and “we don’t have these problems there.”Despite Boothe’s confident boasting, however, Florida’s murder rate is actually much higher than New York’s—and the same goes for Miami compared to New York City. Additionally, the violent crime rates of the two cities are similar, while both have seen an increase in murders and aggravated assaults.With Fox News spending much of the past year-plus portraying Democratic-run cities—most especially NYC—as dystopian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

