Opelika, AL

Alabama Senator Randy Price and wife charged over wandering cows

By Elizabeth White
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife, longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, are facing court charges over their wandering cows.

“We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there is one thing we can tell you as a parent and farmers is that you can’t always control your animals or your children,” the couple said in a statement to WRBL.

According to court documents, the complaint was filed by David Morris, who alleges both Oline and Randy Price on or about June 8, 2022, committed the offense of animals running at large within the city of Opelika.

In the complaint, Morris alleged the Prices allowed, “two large animals of the bovine species (2 cows) to run or be at large on the premises of David Morris located at an address within the City Of Opelika, Alabama without the consent of the owner of said premises in violation of section 4–78 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika.”

The couple turned themselves into the Lee County Detention Center on Monday. They were released, and shared the following statement with WRBL News 3:

“Today my wife, Oline, and I responded to a warrant that had been issued against us. A cow that is in our herd got off our property onto the neighbor’s property and the neighbor filed a complaint with the Opelika police department for a cow running at large which is a city ordinance. Oline and I have been raising cattle and goats for more than forty years. We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there is one thing we can tell you as a parent and farmers is that you can’t always control your animals or your children. We are looking forward to resolving this matter. Thank you for all your calls and texts of support.”

A court date will be scheduled within Opelika’s Municipal Court.

Oline Price has served Lee County residents as their longtime Revenue Commissioner.  Her husband, Randy Price, has served Alabama’s 13th Senate District since he was first elected in 2018.

In 2021, the couple discussed Price’s two-month hospitalization with COVID-19 in an effort to spread awareness.

Last year, the couple spoke with WRBL about Price’s two-month hospitalization with COVID-19 and how East Alabama Medical Center doctors and nurses brought him back from the dead during his fight against the virus.

