Man hopping trains gets foot pinned inside freight car for 12 hours, Texas officials say

By Mike Stunson
 4 days ago

Firefighters in Texas rescued a man who they say was pinned inside a freight car of a train for more than 12 hours.

The rescue happened in San Antonio, where firefighters found the man “trapped inside a train car by materials shifting inside the car, pinning his foot,” a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News.

It took more than an hour to free the Guatemalan man, who had climbed onto the train in Eagle Pass , about 140 miles southwest of San Antonio, KSAT reported. He entered the car by crawling through a small space, but became trapped when “heavy coil” fell on his feet, according to KSAT.

Though he entered the train around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, his yells for help were not heard until Tuesday morning , Aug. 16 KENS 5 reported.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department spokesperson told McClatchy News.

