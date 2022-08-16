Ousmane Kromah fumbled twice – once in the endzone and once heading into the endzone – but he got the one(s) that counted the most. The one came with Warner Robins down 20-10 but trying its best to scratch and claw its way back into contention. His final score came on a 12-yard run with 2:41 left and really crushed the Demons’ hopes. The Trojans won 26-10.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO