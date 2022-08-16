Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center awarded $1.3 million grant
The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (SOWEGA-AHEC) has been awarded $1.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Nearly $46 million was awarded to 31 organizations to support the Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network...
Albany City Commission reverses Historic Preservation Commission decision on Phoebe/Albany Tech project
ALBANY — A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint “Living and Learning Community” with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.
News4Jax.com
Ware County poll workers being shamed out of volunteering, supervisor of elections says
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Ware County is one of the areas in Georgia affected by a poll worker shortage. The county is down about 30 poll workers, and the Supervisor of Elections believes it’s because people are being shamed out of the position. Carlos Nelson, the Supervisor of...
WALB 10
Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
WALB 10
Crisp Co. High announces ‘no bag’ policy for football game
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia schools are taking extra measures to keep their students safe after multiple instances of threats and violence over the past few weeks. Crisp County High School has its first football game against rival Dooly County on Friday. If going to the game, purses must...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth, at full strength, ready to make impact
ALBANY — An injury late in the season kept running back Jacob Stallworth out of the playoff run and the early parts of basketball season, but the senior is back at full strength now and hoping to be a part of another strong football season for the Dougherty Trojans.
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County tops No. 1 Warner Robins
The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans went to Warner Robins Friday night and defeated the top-ranked and defending state champion Warner Robins Demons 26-10 in a high school football showdown. The Trojans scored three, second-quarter touchdowns and led 20-10 at the half. Lee County got a late score in the...
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement were investigating a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state. “Investigators found no evidence that showed...
sportsmic.com
Warner Robins comes up short to Lee County
Ousmane Kromah fumbled twice – once in the endzone and once heading into the endzone – but he got the one(s) that counted the most. The one came with Warner Robins down 20-10 but trying its best to scratch and claw its way back into contention. His final score came on a 12-yard run with 2:41 left and really crushed the Demons’ hopes. The Trojans won 26-10.
wfxl.com
Flint River Entertainment Complex invites employment seekers to participate in job fair
The Flint River Entertainment Complex invites employment seekers to participate in its on-site job fair. "If you have ever wanted a front row seat to the live entertainment industry and understanding behind the scenes, this is the job fair for you," says the the Flint River Entertainment Complex. The entertainment...
WALB 10
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High school football season kicked off tonight. Want to see scores throughout the night? Click here. FINAL SCORE: Atkinson County 6. Brantley County 34.
WALB 10
Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
wfxl.com
Atkinson County's new Cogdell Highway bridges are now open
The new Cogdell Highway bridges over Stump Creek and Little Red Bluff Creek in Atkinson County opened today. The old Stump Creek bridge was built in 1953 and Little Red Bluff Creek bridge was built in 1954. Cogdell Highway closed in March for bridge construction. Both bridges were replaced under...
wfxl.com
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 19-21
It's a weekend for soul music under the stars and at the Girls' Night Out Event at the fairgrounds. You can also check out a play at Albany State University or join the battle against obesity in a 5k run.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Thomasville vs. Brooks County
The first official week of the season for Georgia is here, and for Thomasville and Brooks County, two teams that played for state titles last season, they want a week one challenge.
Albany Herald
Monroe wins season opener in rain-soaked football game against Mitchell County
ALBANY — When there are tornadoes around, there is usually a lot of rain. Maybe that explains the Thursday night downpour as the Monroe Golden Tornadoes opened the football season with a 21-14 win over Mitchell County at Hugh Mills Stadium.
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
