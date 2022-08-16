ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin County, GA

wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center awarded $1.3 million grant

The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (SOWEGA-AHEC) has been awarded $1.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Nearly $46 million was awarded to 31 organizations to support the Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Albany City Commission reverses Historic Preservation Commission decision on Phoebe/Albany Tech project

ALBANY — A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint “Living and Learning Community” with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
WALB 10

Crisp Co. High announces ‘no bag’ policy for football game

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia schools are taking extra measures to keep their students safe after multiple instances of threats and violence over the past few weeks. Crisp County High School has its first football game against rival Dooly County on Friday. If going to the game, purses must...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County tops No. 1 Warner Robins

The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans went to Warner Robins Friday night and defeated the top-ranked and defending state champion Warner Robins Demons 26-10 in a high school football showdown. The Trojans scored three, second-quarter touchdowns and led 20-10 at the half. Lee County got a late score in the...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement were investigating a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state. “Investigators found no evidence that showed...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
sportsmic.com

Warner Robins comes up short to Lee County

Ousmane Kromah fumbled twice – once in the endzone and once heading into the endzone – but he got the one(s) that counted the most. The one came with Warner Robins down 20-10 but trying its best to scratch and claw its way back into contention. His final score came on a 12-yard run with 2:41 left and really crushed the Demons’ hopes. The Trojans won 26-10.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Albany community center now named after Civil Rights leader

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holly Homes Community Center is now named after Mamie Nell “Mimi” Ford Jones, a Civil Rights activist. The process to rename the community center started about a year and a half ago. And now, other activists who advocated for the change get to see it come into fruition.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Atkinson County's new Cogdell Highway bridges are now open

The new Cogdell Highway bridges over Stump Creek and Little Red Bluff Creek in Atkinson County opened today. The old Stump Creek bridge was built in 1953 and Little Red Bluff Creek bridge was built in 1954. Cogdell Highway closed in March for bridge construction. Both bridges were replaced under...
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Local schools react to circulating social media threats

----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax

TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
LEE COUNTY, GA

