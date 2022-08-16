Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Mount Pleasant Utilities Special Meeting Agenda
II. WATER RATE RESOLUTION NO. 2019-01 – Review and Approval. A. Review of details associated with the automatic inflationary rate adjustment factor language. contained within the current Water Rate Resolution No. 2019-01. B. Board review of potential future language modifications that could be incorporated within a revised. Water Rate...
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
KBUR
Program ends soon that helps Iowans with rent, utilities
Des Moines, IA- A federally funded program that’s helped about 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes is ending soon. Radio Iowa reports that in addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
kilj.com
Charles S. “Charlie” Rose (final arrangements)
Charles S. “Charlie” Rose, 106, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Ottumwa died Tuesday, August 18, 2022 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with interment of Charlie’s ashes at the Coatsville, Cemetery, Coatsville, Missouri. Cremation rites have been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBUR
Tractor Supply Co. seeking to open new store in former ShopKo building
Burlington, IA- Tractor Supply Co. is seeking to open a new store in the former ShopKo Building on Roosevelt Avenue. The Burlington Beacon reports that the City Council approved an ordinance to rezone the former ShopKo building to a general commercial zoning district on Monday, August 15th. Tractor Supply Co....
kilj.com
Stanley Ross (final arrangements)
Stanley W. Ross, 80, of Fort Madison formerly of Mount Pleasant, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Parkview Manor in Wellman. Stanley was born March 7, 1942, in Mount Union, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Lois (Harned) Ross. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and attended Burlington Business School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On June 14, 1969, he married Erma Bush, they later divorced. Stanley was a devoted employee of Metro Mail for 43 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and served in many capacities.
kilj.com
Five Burlington Men Sentenced to Federal Prison
DAVENPORT, IA – Five Burlington, Iowa men were sentenced to decades in prison for. conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least. December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those sentenced as part of this drug. conspiracy include:. • Rudolph Sinclair...
kilj.com
David Helmick
David Helmick, 63, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home in Argyle. He was born on November 15, 1958, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Walter and Mary (Rempe) Helmick. On May 4, 1985, he married Linda Elaine Gabel in Fort Madison, Iowa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kilj.com
Water Shut-Off
Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities will need to shut water off Friday, 8-19-22, from approximately 9 am to 1 pm. The affected are will include the following:. S. Walnut St. extending from the intersection of E. Washington to the intersection of Webster St. E. Webster St. extending from the intersection of...
kilj.com
Marilyn S. Jones
Marilyn S. Jones, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Marshalltown, IA, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. On-Line condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
wlds.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Iowa Warrant After Missing Quincy Teen Located At His Residence
A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl missing from Quincy since May was located at his residence. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A press release on May 24th from Quincy Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
iheart.com
Five Iowa Men Get Decades In Prison For Ice Meth Ring
(Davenport, IA) -- Five southeast Iowan men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Investigators say Rudolph Allen (37), Clyde Stewart Jr.(51), Demetrius Goudy (42), Greg Johnson (36), and Brian Davis Jr.(42) , all of Burlington have been sentenced. Court documents state Johnson, Allen,...
kciiradio.com
Home Burglarized in Henry County
At approximately 10:55 a.m. August 10th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary occurring in the 1200- Grid of Merrimac Road. An investigation determined that 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Kirby, of Wapello, had entered the residence and began to move and manipulate items inside. The residence was occupied by a juvenile at the time. Kirby is not known by the residents, nor did she have permission or consent to enter the dwelling.
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
kilj.com
Marlene L. Statler (final arrangements)
Marlene L. Statler, 89, of Mount Pleasant, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Lone Tree Care Center, in Lone Tree. Marlene was born October 29, 1932, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Miles and Ruth (Kopp) Mallams. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1950. On January 7, 1956, Marlene was united in marriage to Robert Statler at the First United Methodist Church Chapel. Marlene was a dedicated associate in the Mount Pleasant Community School District for 19 years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star where she served as Worth Matron in 1976. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Marlene enjoyed spending time with family and weekly meals with family.
KCRG.com
Lane closed on I-80 near West Branch after accident; back open
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident. Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.
ourquadcities.com
Tornadoes spotted near Aledo and Viola Saturday afternoon
While we had some showers and storms in the Quad Cities today, it was much worse in Mercer County. Severe weather spotters reported tornadoes near Aledo and Viola between 1:50 and 2:15 p.m. Local 4 and Fox 18 chief meteorologist Andy McCray was live on air with coverage of the...
Comments / 0