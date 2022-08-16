Marlene L. Statler, 89, of Mount Pleasant, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Lone Tree Care Center, in Lone Tree. Marlene was born October 29, 1932, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Miles and Ruth (Kopp) Mallams. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1950. On January 7, 1956, Marlene was united in marriage to Robert Statler at the First United Methodist Church Chapel. Marlene was a dedicated associate in the Mount Pleasant Community School District for 19 years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star where she served as Worth Matron in 1976. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Marlene enjoyed spending time with family and weekly meals with family.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO