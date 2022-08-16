Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
BILLY THE KID: Mobile Police seek 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD needs the public's help in locating Billy Norwood aka "Billy the Kid." Mr. Norwood has an active warrant for murder. Norwood is considered armed and dangerous do not approach. According to police, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to...
utv44.com
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
utv44.com
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
utv44.com
Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
utv44.com
Scam tricks employees into moving money to gift cards
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scam alert! This one targeting employees who work at convenience stores or fast food restaurants. Officials say the scammer pretends to be the employee’s boss. Convenience stores and fast-food restaurants can be pretty empty late at night. A perfect time for scammers to prey...
utv44.com
Long awaited repairs coming to Indian Springs Elementary
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — After nearly a year, students at Indian Springs Elementary will see repairs to their school. On Monday, the Mobile County School Board is set to issue a contract to repair failing structural columns at the school. In September 2021, the Board issued an emergency repair...
utv44.com
Period of rapid growth underway for West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — West Mobile is feeling the positive impact of growth as new stores, restaurants, and neighbors continue to pop up across the area. "We experienced one of the largest growth in the West Mobile Southwest Mobile County area that we had ever seen," said County Commissioner Randal Duiett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Salute to our Veterans: Capt. Richard Anderson
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Captain Richard Anderson who serves in the U.S. Air Force. He is the 505th Command and Control Wing’s Company Grade officer of the year for 2021. He is based at Hurlburt Field.
utv44.com
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
utv44.com
Mobile mirrors nationwide decrease in COVID cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the World Health Organization, the nation saw 940,000 cases of COVID-19 over the span of a week in January. As of August 15th, our weekly increase tops out at just over 400,000--suggesting a positive trend that health officials hope we maintain. “In Mobile...
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence livestream: 8/18/22
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is focusing on the violence across the city of Mobile, and what it will take to stop it. This week's guest is the rapper C-Nile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
Mobile School Board, Ladd officials agree to terms on returning football to stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — During a Mobile County School Board Work session Thursday, board members agreed to terms with Ladd Stadium officials to play high school football games at the aging stadium this year. The contract, which NBC 15 has requested but not yet seen, will be voted on...
utv44.com
Top Golf coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What was once a rumor is now true... It looks like Top Golf is coming to Mobile! This will be the 3rd location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government Street where the old Hollywood Movie Theatre is.
utv44.com
American Legion kicks off 16th annual Legacy Scholarship Run
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Leadership with the American Legion, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, and others held opening ceremonies to send hundreds of motorcyclists on a 1200 mile journey to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The trip is designed to help bring awareness to the well being of our veterans and...
utv44.com
Mosquito spray could be killing monarch butterflies
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monarch butterflies are major pollinators- an essential service that allows our ecosystems to survive, but the beautiful insects are endangered. Researchers say the number of monarchs has dropped more than 95% since the 1980s. Monarch's face the threat of extinction due to things like habitat destruction and climate change and what many find to be a service that gets rid of pesky mosquitos, is hurting major pollinators like monarchs and bees.
utv44.com
Dr. Andrews: How parents can help prevent overuse injuries in youth sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A world-renowned orthopedic surgeon is warning parents about an alarming trend in youth sports: a dramatic increase in overuse injuries. Dr. James Andrews, who's performed surgeries on high-profile professional athletes like former Saints quarterback Dree Brees, says he's passionate about preventing injuries in kids and getting his message out. He told NBC 15 News kids, as young as kindergartners even, are specializing too early in sports and playing them year-round.
utv44.com
South Alabama Football announces kick times for home games
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Five of South Alabama football’s six kickoff times this fall will our in the late afternoon or early evening as announced by the program on Friday. The Jags’ contests at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls (9/3), ULM (10/15) and Texas State (11/12) will kick at 4 p.m. South’s September 24 game versus Louisiana Tech is set for a 6 pm. start, while “The Battle for the Belt” against Troy (10/20) is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
utv44.com
Workplace burnout can lead to anxiety, depression
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Seems just about everyone in the world is short staffed, causing workers to do double duty or worse and causing a lot of burnouts in the workforce. Some of the symptoms of burnout are exhaustion, negativity in the workplace, detachment from coworkers, and appearing to be distant or checked out. People who experience burnout feel like nothing they do makes a difference and things that once made them happy make them feel. Well... nothing.
utv44.com
Game Recap 2022: Saraland. vs. Daphne
Friday Night Rivals kicked off the 2022 season across the bay, where the 7A Daphne Trojans hosted the 6A Saraland Spartans. A packed Jubilee Stadium, the Trojans came out hot right out of the gate with a blocked punt through the end zone by Stephon Blackshear, giving the home team a 2-0 lead, and just three plays later, Nick Clark adds to that lead with a touchdown. However, Daphne's hot start was short-lived.
Comments / 0