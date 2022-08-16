MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What was once a rumor is now true... It looks like Top Golf is coming to Mobile! This will be the 3rd location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government Street where the old Hollywood Movie Theatre is.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO