Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma

A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
WAPT

Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
WAPT

Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling

JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WDAM-TV

Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
WAPT

Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
vicksburgnews.com

Local firefighter recognized for years of service

Local Vicksburg Fire Department firefighter/EMT Rosalyn: “Earl” Davis was recognized for dedicating five years of service to the City of Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to congratulate their team member.
fox40jackson.com

Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
WJTV 12

Hinds County EOC moving to donated building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
WLBT

Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
Jackson Free Press

Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
