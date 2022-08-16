Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
WAPT
2nd straight day of residents reporting illegal garbage disposal in Jackson streets
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are frustrated by trash piling up in the Capitol City. Garbage on Mount Vernon Avenue is the second report this week to our newsroom. "Driving by it in the community every day is just sad. It's sad," said a neighbor. Ward 5 Council member...
WAPT
Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
WAPT
Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
WAPT
Jackson residents frustrated by illegal garbage disposal on heavily trafficked street
Trash is piling up on McCain Avenue in Jackson after people illegally dumped garbage in the middle of the street. Ward 5 councilman Brian Grizzell says he wasn't aware of the problem until 16 WAPT crews contacted his office. Grizzell says he reported the issue to Jackson's solid waste department but a quick fix seems unlikely.
WAPT
National organization bringing runners to take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
JACKSON, Miss. — The National Black Marathoners Association will bring its runners to the Mississippi Blues Marathon. The group is also holding its annual summit in Jackson. Jackson leaders said they are excited to have the more than 400 runners see the city on food and for the economic impact the event could bring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.
19thnews.org
Magnolia Mother’s Trust marks a history-making three cycles of paying Black mothers $1,000 a month
The Magnolia Mother’s Trust is now the longest-running guaranteed income program in the United States. But the program, which gives Black mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached, was never meant to last forever. “I don’t think that’s the systems change we need,”...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
vicksburgnews.com
Local firefighter recognized for years of service
Local Vicksburg Fire Department firefighter/EMT Rosalyn: “Earl” Davis was recognized for dedicating five years of service to the City of Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to congratulate their team member.
fox40jackson.com
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
Hinds County EOC moving to donated building
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
WAPT
MBI report reveals some new information about Capitol Police firing shots during incident
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 WAPT News has obtained the initial incident report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in an incident in which Capitol Police officers fired shots. The report is redacted and does not reveal a lot of information, but it does confirm Sinatra Jordan, 30, is the...
WLBT
Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”
Jackson Free Press
Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A man in Ridgeland is charged with domestic aggravated assault after a two-hour barricade situation Wednesday morning. The 911 call came in around 10 a.m. inside a home on Nolan Circle. Police Chief Bryan Myers did not release details of what led to the incident.
Comments / 8