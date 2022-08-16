ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

KVOE

Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia

Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
LENEXA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
County
Government
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Area Resident Injured in Maysville Crash

MAYSVILLE, MO – Two area residents were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred as 23-year old Sydnee Reese of Maysville pulled into the path of 65-year old Spickard resident Michael Bell as Bell was eastbound on Highway 6 in Maysville.
MAYSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35

A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Liberty Woman on Six Driving Charges in Clay County

Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty woman early Wednesday in Clay County on six driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 21-year-old Jasmine M. Smith around 4:05 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, committing a lane violation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended, not having valid insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Man Injured in Clay County Crash Monday Afternoon

A Cameron man suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-35 as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Cameron resident Timothy S. Sifers headed northbound near mile marker 27.6. Troopers say Sifers struck the towed unit of another northbound...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
pleasanthill.com

Water main break on 7 highway

Attention Residents... City Crews are currently working on a water main break on N State Route 7. This will affect residents along 7 highway from Timber St. to Maple Lane, including Christopher Dr., Highland St., Ingleside Dr., Riffle Dr., and Renee Lynde Dr. There is no boil order at this...
PLEASANT HILL, MO
republic-online.com

K-68 will expand to four lanes

The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
PAOLA, KS
kshb.com

Storms possible Friday with warmer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Good chance of rain Friday with a shower possible in the morning, more likely in the evening. Not many promising rain chances after this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight....
KANSAS CITY, MO

