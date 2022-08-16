Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Long-term closures begin soon for Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Long-term road closures will be beginning Aug. 22 and 29 due to the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, detours will not be signed and drivers will need to find alternate routes. At 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22,...
KVOE
Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia
Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
I-635 in KCK reopens after 2-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash shut down northbound Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Motorists were told to exit at Leavenworth Road. Injuries were reported.
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
WIBW
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Area Resident Injured in Maysville Crash
MAYSVILLE, MO – Two area residents were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred as 23-year old Sydnee Reese of Maysville pulled into the path of 65-year old Spickard resident Michael Bell as Bell was eastbound on Highway 6 in Maysville.
kttn.com
Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35
A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Liberty Woman on Six Driving Charges in Clay County
Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty woman early Wednesday in Clay County on six driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 21-year-old Jasmine M. Smith around 4:05 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, committing a lane violation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended, not having valid insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.
KCTV 5
1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City. The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour. The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Man Injured in Clay County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Cameron man suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-35 as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Cameron resident Timothy S. Sifers headed northbound near mile marker 27.6. Troopers say Sifers struck the towed unit of another northbound...
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
pleasanthill.com
Water main break on 7 highway
Attention Residents... City Crews are currently working on a water main break on N State Route 7. This will affect residents along 7 highway from Timber St. to Maple Lane, including Christopher Dr., Highland St., Ingleside Dr., Riffle Dr., and Renee Lynde Dr. There is no boil order at this...
Lenexa road reopens as crews work on pedestrian tunnel
Lenexa reopens 87th Street Parkway near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to traffic as crews work on nearby pedestrian tunnel.
republic-online.com
K-68 will expand to four lanes
The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle on Missouri 350
A man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his blue Ford Mustang shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, traveling northwest on Missouri 350.
kshb.com
Storms possible Friday with warmer temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Good chance of rain Friday with a shower possible in the morning, more likely in the evening. Not many promising rain chances after this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight....
